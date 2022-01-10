Lawrence Co. Commission elects chairman, fills committee appointments

DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission held its first meeting of the new year Tuesday, the first order of business being 2022 annual appointments and designations.
Commissioner Randall Rosenau was appointed Commission Chairman for the upcoming year, succeeding Commissioner Richard Sleep. Commissioner Bob Ewing was appointed vice chair.
Several individuals and commissioners were also appointed to positions on multiple county boards and committees.
In commission only appointments for 2022, Rosenau was designated State Division of Forestry contact person and appointed Representative to the Insurance Committee, Western South Dakota Juvenile Services Center Compact, and Lawrence Emergency Planning Commission (LEPC); Sleep was appointed representative to the Spearfish Library Board; and Commissioner Randy Deibert was appointed Representative to Black Hills Council of Local Governments; the Forest Multiple Use Committee, Deadwood-Lead Economic Development Board of Directors, and Spearfish Economic Development Board of Directors.
Commissioners Deibert and Sleep were appointed to the Timber Committee for 2022, along with Bill Coburn, John Frederickson, Mike Whalen, Paul Pierson, and Don Hausle.
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan was appointed to Lawrence County Housing & Redevelopment Commission for 2022, along with Coreen Lerwick and Deb Stewart, each for a five-year term.
Sleep and Ewing were appointed to the Fair Board for 2022, as well as Ida Marie Snortland and Diane Miller, each to serve a three-year term.
Ewing was appointed to the Invasive Species Management Board for a one-year term, as well as Gerry Bennett for District #3 representative, and John Hauge for District #5, each for a three-year term.
Ewing was appointed to the Planning and Zoning board for 2022, along with Mike Whalen and Amy Allen, each for a five-year term.
Commissioners Deibert and Rosenau were appointed to the public defender board for 2022, along with Jaci Pearson, to serve a one-year term.
Pearson was also appointed to the Mental Illness Board for a three-year term.
Commissioners Rosenau and Flanagan, as well as Ron Rosenboom, Kevin Whitelock, and Jeremy Hoven were appointed to the Lawrence County Revolving Loan Fund board for 2022.
Ida Marie Snortland was appointed to the Western Community Action board for 2022 and Paul Thomson was named Hazardous Materials Coordinator for 2022.
