SPEARFISH — Lawrence County Commission candidates Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish, Richard Sleep, R-Spearfish, Eric Jennings, R-Spearfish, and Sherry Bea Smith, D-Nemo, participated in a candidate forum recently to share their views of area concerns.
Significant population growth, an explosion in OHV use and its effects on residents, zoning regulations, mining, ag land status, transportation safety, water conservation, and other topics were tackled.
Mistie Caldwell moderated the forum.
“Prior to the forum, we asked community members to submit questions in advance,” Caldwell said. “On subjects or issues that were of greatest importance to them.”
Those in attendance at the forum were also given the option to submit written questions.
Questions were asked in a rotating manner and each candidate was given one minute to respond.
Each candidate was asked to share their vision for Lawrence County for the next five to 10 years and what they see as the county’s major challenges and assets.
Jennings said he feels most people would feel that their hometown, wherever that may be, is a great place to live.
“We in Lawrence County have further evidence of that by the number of people who want to make this their home,” he said. “I also think that we would agree that we don’t want Lawrence County to change, but it will. It has, just as it has changed for hundreds of years … balancing how to protect our county from being loved to death with welcoming new inhabitants will face greater importance in the next five to 10 years. I think our greatest asset in the county is our people … the natural resources we have are our greatest physical assets.”
Sleep said his vision for Lawrence County would be that while welcoming more people, residents have to be more concerned about natural resources, so the resources aren’t modified in a harmful manner.
“I see the county’s main challenge as the forest, for one thing, working with the forest service and the sawmill industry, it’s going to be critical that we look at that area,” Sleep said. “We have a lot of people that are involved directly and indirectly with the timber industry and a lot of tourists that like to see the natural beauty of the hills and trees are part of that. In the next few years, I think that we’re going to be overwhelmed with people that want to stay here and want to visit here and when they do that, we have to be prepared to help them live here in a manner that we think is right and we have to be concerned about the fact that there will be a bigger demand on water, all the way around.”
Smith said she thinks a lot of people share the vision of Lawrence County being an area in which people can pursue a quality of life that current residents have enjoyed and to provide hospitality and a wonderful environment for the visitors to the Black Hills, since that is a huge economic boon, our visitors to the Black Hills.
“I think our challenges are in having visitors that we are – I’m concerned about Lead and Deadwood, in particular, turning into Aspen, which, people can come visit, but the people that work there have to live somewhere else and I’m very concerned about the availability of adequate housing. Multi-dwelling housing is just about non-existent. And that we’re developing our area so that we meet the needs of a few and not really looking at the whole population. I think we are going to be challenged with the expanded exploration for mining and we need to figure out how we balance our resources, so that we do have water enough to provide a quality of life for the people that do want to live here.”
Smith said assets are the beauty of the hills and the individuals that reside here.
“Our challenge is going to be to maintain that balance, so that we have that quality of life and we don’t give it away as we are having a solid economic growth,” she said.
Flanagan said the biggest asset is the beauty in the area.
“Our tourism, our mining industry, that maybe isn’t a beautiful asset, but it raised a lot of families in the area, timber, the forest, which also becomes our biggest challenge, on top of it,” Flanagan said. “You get people that come, whether they’re working or they’re visiting, they want to stay. And how to manage the two, so we don’t get loved to death, or mined or timbered to death. That’s really the challenge it comes down to. How do we accent our assets without loving it to death. We definitely need our timber industry and that’s something that we’re fighting for. Senator Deibert, in the back, there, worked very hard for recently, and still continues to work to keep the forest in good health. The other side of that, in dealing with where – this says ‘Where do we see the city of Spearfish in the next five to 10 years?’ that kind of goes hand in hand with our major asset. The county and the city, all the cities, actually, but Spearfish, more so, work together quite frequently whether it be the bike path, whether it be those growth areas on the way to Belle Fourche, the growth area on the way down to Deadwood, and in those areas, again, we need to watch and see how we can encourage growth responsibly to help visitors that come in and also the new families that come in.”
The three, four-year seats candidates are vying for are created by the expiration of the seats of Flanagan, Sleep, and Commissioner Randall Rosenau, R-Spearfish, who announced earlier this year he would not seek re-election.
