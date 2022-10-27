Lawrence Co. Commission candidates tackle issues at forum.jpg
Click to purchase this photo

SPEARFISH — Lawrence County Commission candidates Brandon Flanagan, R-Spearfish, Richard Sleep, R-Spearfish, Eric Jennings, R-Spearfish, and Sherry Bea Smith, D-Nemo, participated in a candidate forum recently to share their views of area concerns.

Significant population growth, an explosion in OHV use and its effects on residents, zoning regulations, mining, ag land status, transportation safety, water conservation, and other topics were tackled.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.