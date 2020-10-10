Lawrence Co. bridge projects progress

DEADWOOD — Two more Lawrence County bridges are soon to be bolstered, as Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema apprised the commission of their works in progress at Tuesday’s commission meeting.
“Right now, the Whitewood Valley bridge, they are scheduled to pour the deck on that this Friday,” Bonnema said. “(After the) Deck gets poured, it has to sit a number of days to gain strength. They’ll crack cylinders periodically to test the strength. When it gets 4,000 PSI, it will be allowed to able to be driven upon. In the meantime, they will be preparing the road service up to the bridge ends. So, they’ll be able to hopefully have the deck open and paved, here, in a couple, two, three weeks.”
The bid on the Whitewood Valley Road bridge was awarded in December 2019 in the amount of $1,663,047.
A BIG grant was approved on the structure in April 2019 for $664,100, leaving the county’s share of repairing the bridge at $998,947.
The engineer’s estimate on the project was $1.7 million.
The construction deadline on the Whitewood Valley bridge is Oct. 31.
Talk then turned to the Dorsett/Wood Road Bridge.
“They’ve got the abutments built, they’re doing some of the dirt work. They’re still waiting for the girders. They haven’t built those girders, as of yet. They’re expected to start building them this week.”
Bonnema added that once the girders are on-site, the bridge deck could be replaced in one day.
“So, we’re on schedule there,” he said. “After it’s replaced, we have to gravel the road.”
The state awarded the bid on the Dorsett/Wood Road Bridge earlier this year in the amount of $619,963.55.
A 20% cost-share with the state on the project, or $123,992.71, will be split between Lawrence County and Butte County.
“Our cost is $61,996.35,” Bonnema said.
The Dorsett/Wood Road bridge is located 4.5 miles north and two miles west of Spearfish.
The old bridge is shut off to traffic because it was starting to collapse.
The engineer’s estimate on the project was $602,583.
The construction deadline on the Dorsett/Wood Road Bridge is Oct. 31, as well.
In other highway projects, Bonnema said some spot paving projects are currently in the works, with Hanna Road finished up earlier this week. Paving crews will then move over near Savoy and do an approximate 100-foot section before moving to Spearfish and bad spots on McGuigan hill.
