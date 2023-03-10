DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission Feb. 28 accepted the lowest responsible bid, contingent on South Dakota Department of Transportation approval from Corr Construction Services in the amount of $425,117.
“The bridge on the Nemo Road is a preservation project,” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent John Bey. “It is located approximately 8.18 miles southeast of Highway 385 or approximately 4.5 miles northwest of Nemo. The bridge does not need any significant structural repairs and is not currently load limited. This makes it a very good candidate for a rehabilitation project. It does have heavy spalling along the north edge and severe spalling along the east edge of the bridge deck, along with a great deal of delamination of the deck surface. There are some guardrail repairs to be completed and channel erosion will be addressed.”
The estimated total project cost including design and construction is $462,786.00.
“It is an 80% grant, 20% local match project,” Bey said.
The county’s portion amounts to $92,557.
County Commissioner Bob Ewing pointed out the engineer’s estimate on the project was $338,112.40.
Lawrence County was awarded a $370.3K Local Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) for the project in 2022 and since then, construction costs have continued to climb.
Located 2.3 miles north and 3.5 miles west of Nemo on Nemo Road, the bridge spans Boxelder Creek and is the first bridge south of Benchmark Road, where it intersects with Nemo Road.
Because the bridge, which was built in 1975, is nearly 50 years old, repairs are needed.
Proposed work includes the repair of all unsound concrete on the top surface of the bridge deck, which will also include a new two-coat polymer chip seal on the top of the deck. Spalling along the east edge of the concrete deck will also be repaired, as well as concrete railing end blocks. Steel tube railing ends will be reset, as well. The bridge will also be cleaned and repainted and missing embankment berm material and riprap in front of the south abutment will be replaced.
According to the bridge inspection report, the top surface of the bridge deck is in fair condition, but the bridge is not posted and is not unsafe.
The work is being done to hopefully increase the lifespan of the bridge to another 55 years.
One other bid was received on the project from JV Bailey Company, Inc. in the amount of $589,440.
