DEADWOOD — The Lawrence County Commission Feb. 28 accepted the lowest responsible bid, contingent on South Dakota Department of Transportation approval from Corr Construction Services in the amount of $425,117.

“The bridge on the Nemo Road is a preservation project,” said Lawrence County Highway Superintendent John Bey. “It is located approximately 8.18 miles southeast of Highway 385 or approximately 4.5 miles northwest of Nemo. The bridge does not need any significant structural repairs and is not currently load limited. This makes it a very good candidate for a rehabilitation project. It does have heavy spalling along the north edge and severe spalling along the east edge of the bridge deck, along with a great deal of delamination of the deck surface. There are some guardrail repairs to be completed and channel erosion will be addressed.”

