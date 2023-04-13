By Jaci Conrad Pearson
Black Hills Pioneer
DEADWOOD — Gravel, mag chloride, asphalt and sand are but a few of the materials used to maintain Lawrence County highways and byways.
At the March 14 County Commission meeting, annual supply bids were opened by Highway Superintendent John Bey and, where applicable, awarded.
Bids were cast for: magnesium chloride, asphalt hot mix, asphalt cold mix, gravel aggregate, de-icing sand, and hot mix asphalt paver patching.
Dustbusters of Evanston, Wyo., was the sole bidder on magnesium chloride, with a winning quote of $216.45 per ton, $217.62 per ton applied, and $20 per ton application, versus the winning bid price in 2022 of $196.10 per ton, $197.16 applied.
The county will also rent a spray truck from Dustbusters for magging for 45 days at an estimated cost of $8,000, as compared to $7,500 in 2022.
In order to maximize efficiencies and bridge the gap between plant and project site, bids from three asphalt hot mix suppliers were approved, allowing Bey to use the most advantageous price and desired location.
Sacrison Paving Westview Road, Spearfish plant bid $75 per ton for both types of mixes. Simon Contractors of Rapid City bid $77 per ton on Class E-1 and $80 per ton on Class E-2. Hot Mess of Spearfish bid $95 per ton on both classes.
In 2022, Simon Contractors of South Dakota, Rapid City quarry bid $67 per ton for Class E-1 and $69 for Class E-2 asphalt hot mix and Sacrison Paving Westview Road bid $70 per ton for both classes.
Simon Contractors of South Dakota was the sole bidder on asphalt cold mix, with a $120 price per ton from the Centennial Quarry, up from their $115 per ton winning bid submitted in 2022.
The commission accepted all bids received on gravel surfacing aggregate, for which successful bidders will later be determined depending on the most advantageous price and desired location. Bidders included: Simon Contractors, Hansen Pit in Spearfish, Kost Pit, Centennial Quarry; Johner Gravel, Inc., Hurm Pit, Evans Pit, Canyon Creek Pit, Eaton Pit; H & S Sand and Gravel, Inc., Brownsville Road, Pete Lien & Sons, Inc., Nemo Quarry, Rapid City Quarry, all of which bid on some or all of the following aggregates: 3/4-inch gravel surfacing; one-inch gravel base; one-half-inch clean rock; 3/4-inch clean rock; one-inch clean rock; and 3/8-inch chips.
Deicing sand bids were submitted at a price per ton based on 5,000 tons. The winning bidder, in the amount of $17.50 per ton was Simon Contractors of South Dakota, Centennial Quarry, with a total bid price of $87,500. In 2022, bids were accepted based on a price of 5,000 tons and Simon was also the winning bidder with $16.75 per ton, total bid price $83,750.
In-place hot mix asphalt paver patching bids were accepted from Sacrison Paving, Inc. In the amount of $151.25 per ton for both type 1 and 2, as well as Hot Mess in the amount of $200 per ton for both types.
The 2022 in-place hot mix asphalt paver patching went to Sacrison Paving at $150 per ton for both type 1 and type 2.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.