Lawrence Co. approves Whitewood zoning change

DEADWOOD – Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission approved a change of zoning on a 149.5-acre parcel of land near Whitewood from A-1 to A-2, bringing a proposed Pittman Lane Subdivision closer to fruition.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka explained that A-1 allows for one residence per 40 acres and A-2 allows for up to four residences per 40 acres.
The land is located in the city of Whitewood’s proposed annexation boundary, northwest of town along Highway 34.
Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Administrator Amber Vogt said commissioners requested more information at their July 27 meeting regarding the zoning change, in light of the city of Whitewood’s annexation document.
Commissioner Bob Ewing asked Whitewood Mayor Mitch Harmon if he would like to add to the discussion, since the public hearing was held and closed July 27.
“We’re currently doing an annex study,” Harmon said. “It originally started from city limits, tracks, to Whitewood Valley Road. I’ve been in contact with the Kissacks. They asked if I would include that 160 into the study. So I had a new study done. We’ve got all of that back. This annexation is looking a whole lot better than our previous attempt at an annexation, so I think it’s something that’s going to happen, guys, no matter what, and I’d just as soon be in front of it and see 40-acre spots instead of golf course tracts, so that’s kind of the way the city of Whitewood’s looking.”
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan clarified that Harmon preferred the zoning change happen now, rather than held until the annexation.
“You know how an annexation is,” Harmon said. “It could be six months, it could be 18 months. I’ve already got part of the people that want to voluntarily come in that touch me, so that part will be quick. But then, there’s a section in there that it’s probably going to be a battle royale.”
Deibert asked what Harmon would zone the Pittman parcel if it was annexed.
Harmon said that was still being worked out.
“It would be a residential style, but we’re going to have to have some ag zoning that goes into this also and I want to see big tracts out there because I don’t want to see little subdivisions for Whitewood,” Harmon said.
The applicant, Kissack Water & Oil Services, Inc., requested the zoning change on agriculture land located outside of Whitewood in order to create large lots for residential purposes.
Planned purchaser of the Pittman land parcel, Guy Carr of Rozet, Wyo., addressed the commission, following their decision.
“We really don’t have any plans to do anything immediately there,” Carr said. “But it is key to have this zoning for down the road, in order for us to purchase it. So, I just wanted to assure people that there’s not going to be dozers out there next week or next month. Right now, things are pretty busy out in our world and it will be a project that we will work on as we can. I just wanted to state that not a big development right away.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert asked Outka to explain the 20-day referendum on the commission’s decision.
Outka said there is a 20-day appeal period that individuals have to perfect their appeal.
“Otherwise, the action becomes a matter of law,” Outka said.
“There is another process for those that object,” Deibert said.
The appeal would be a circuit court appeal.
“This would be initiating a law suit,” Outka said.
The zoning request was denied by the Lawrence County Planning and Zoning Commission May 6, due to surrounding lots being 40 acres in size and potential issues with water access.
Deibert pointed out that even if the land is rezoned, it doesn’t mean the owners can automatically go to the 10-acre density.
“You have to go through the platting process and you have to get approval and everything else. It’s just the first step in many processes,” Deibert said.
Commissioners Richard Sleep and Bob Ewing voted against the rezone.
“I don’t think the city of Whitewood seems very serious in doing this and it costs a lot of money to do it and they haven’t done it in the past,” Sleep said. “I guess I would say it should be left the way it is.”
Vogt said the change of zoning will be published in the Black Hills Pioneer Saturday, marking the beginning of the 20-day appeal process before the zoning change takes effect.
“After that, the next step would be the development portion, which is development agreements. What you’re going to do for roads, what you’re going to do for water, what you’re going to do for sewer,” Vogt said. “You’ve all heard concerns from your neighbors and everything else. You probably want to take that into account when you’re looking at development.”
The land was previously owned by the Pittman Family and at one time, Leaning Door Enterprises and Jeanie’s Country Mall were located on one of the parcels.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.