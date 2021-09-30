$5.6M in improvements planned for 2022
DEADWOOD — Tuesday, following the 2022 five-year road plan public meeting attended by more than 20 members of the public, the Lawrence County Commission approved the amended document as recommended, based upon funding availability, which enables the county to apply for Bridge Improvement Grant (BIG) funding from the state and sets forth $5,583,500 in appropriations for 2022.
Highway Superintendent Allan Bonnema presented the document and discussion began with the road plan, then turned to the 10-year gravel plan.
Planned projects for 2022 include the following in these estimated dollar amounts:
• 0.57-mile full-depth grind on Oliver Street from McGuigan Road east to Spearfish city limits and install asphalt or concrete overlay, $650,000;
• 1.04-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Westview Drive, $400,000;
•.5-mile asphalt repair patching overlay on Hanna Road, $96,000;
• 4.06-mile chipseal and fogseal on North Rochford Road, $165,000;
• 3.58-mile chipseal and fogseal on Acorn Ridge Road, $145,000;
•3.5-mile rout and crackseal on North Rochford Road, $17,500;
• re-gravel 24.14 miles of gravel roads, $710,000;
• magging 121.5 miles of gravel roads, $675,000;
• striping 85 miles of asphalt pavements, $75,000;
• replacement and repairs of culverts and small bridges, $130,000;
• install box culvert on Maitland Road 1 mile south of Christensen Dr., $200,000;
• install box culvert on Maitland Road 4.75 miles north of US Highway 14A, $200,000;
• build new bridge on Whitewood Service Road (county’s 40% share), $800,000;
• apply for BIG Construction Grant for bridge on Christensen Drive (county’s 40% share), $400,000;
• build first new bridge on St. Onge Road (county’s 20% share), $180,000;
• build second new bridge on St. Onge Road (county’s 20% share), $150,000;
• build new bridge on Lookout Mountain Road (county’s 20% share), $190,000;
• apply for BIG Rehabilitation Grant for bridge on Highway 14 .5 mile west of I-90 Exit 2 off-ramp (county’s 20% share), $80,000;
• apply for BIG Rehabilitation Grant for bridge on Nemo Road (county’s 20% share), $80,000;
• apply for BIG Rehabilitation Grant for second bridge on Nemo Road (county’s 20% share), $80,000;
• apply for BIG Rehabilitation Grant for third bridge on Nemo Road (county’s 20% share), $80,000;
• apply for BIG Rehabilitation Grant for bridge on Winterville Road (county’s 20% share), $80,000.
Approximately 20 individuals attended the meeting voicing their concerns for taking additional Maitland Road paving off the five-year plan for 2022.
“I think the main reason everybody’s here is due to the fact that for the last four years, we have Maitland Road listed from where we ended up this year up to Forest Park acres, 1.5 miles. That project, we first approved it back in the fall of ’17, so it’s been on the five-year plan for ’18, ’19, ’20, ’21, for four years, it’s been on there,” Bonnema said. “But we’ve decided we were going to cut back the budget and that Maitland Road, the North Street paving project and the North Tinton were the ones that we removed a month or six weeks ago. And that’s the concerns for most of these people standing in this room today.”
Commissioner Richard Sleep, who cast the sole dissenting vote on approving the amended plan, said the road was placed on the plan.
“And that’s all it is, is a plan,” he said. “It’s not a concrete statement that we’re going do all these things. We may switch different items.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert pointed out the installation of two culverts for $200,000 each on Maitland Road that remain on the 2022 plan.
“We also budgeted to have a study done on where we need to straighten it out in any places, just because of concerns about steep, and residents and the safety of residents,”
Deibert said. “So we’re working towards that goal and we also wanted criteria on when do we pave … so that is what we discussed at budget time is to get that snapshot.”
Commissioner Bob Ewing said he’s not against putting the Maitland Road paving back on the list and made a motion to place the paving for the second portion of Maitland Road back on the plan.
“So if future funds do come into place, this might be something we can do,” Ewing said. “But I just want everyone to understand … this is not set in stone. These are things to be juggled around and to fit in different years.”
Commissioner Randall Rosenau said the commission has and is planning the pre-work that needs to be done, prior to paving the road.
Deibert asked why Maitland Road paving was being discussed when the commission decided at budget time to take it off and suggested placing it on the plan for 2024.
A motion to replace a 1.04-mile asphalt mill and overlay on Westview Drive for 2022 with paving another mile of Maitland Road failed 2-3, with Deibert, Sleep, and Commissioner Brandon Flanagan voting against.
“I’m not sure it’s fair to the residents of Westview, though, to drop their road that’s been on the list and go about it this way, either, so I just want to put that out there,” Flanagan said. “That’s part of the reason I voted ‘no.’ is because without giving them notice that they can come in en masse and have an opinion it might be nice to hear from them, as well, if we were going to change them all of a sudden at the last minute.”
A motion to place paving a 1.5-mile section of Maitland Road on the five-year road plan for 2024 was successful, with Sleep casting the sole dissenting vote.
Jane Lockwood of Spearfish addressed the commission to please respect the plan.
“Why, after five years, did you take (Maitland Road) off the plan, especially after the experts, Allan, maintain it needs to be paved?” Lockwood asked. “You pay the experts. Why not let them make the decisions? Why not improve the infrastructure of the county, especially with the explosion we’re having right now of the move to rural areas. This road is a main artery between Spearfish, Deadwood, and Lead. Easy movement between the towns keeps the money local and increases local tax revenues. I’m unhappy you put it on 2024. It’s going to cost you more … I just want to thank you for paving the first section of road. It’s beautiful. Those double lines are huge. If we could get double lines all the way to Forest Park, that would be huge.”
The recent installation of asphalt pavement on Maitland Road from McDermott Road to Christensen Drive is something Bonnema said he considers a significant improvement to the Lawrence County Highway system.
A 9-year, $7 million gravel plan also accompanies the road plan.
Bonnema must submit the five-year plan document to the state by Oct. 15 in order to qualify the county for wheel tax and bridge improvement grant (BIG) funds.
