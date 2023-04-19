DEADWOOD — The county’s got the money and Compass Point’s got a plan.
On March 28, the Lawrence County Commission allocated national opioid settlement funds received by the county to Compass Point.
Lawrence County Deputy State’s Attorney Bruce Outka addressed the commission regarding the funds, stating there are two batches, the first of which is the $25,226.
“There are limitations on how the money can be spent,” Outka said. “I reached out to Hillary of Compass Point and provided her with some of the information and she wished to take advantage of it.”
Hillary Schwab is the executive director of Compass Point and has been with the agency for seven years.
“Over the course of my years in the social service field, there’s definitely an upward trend, as you guys are aware, of the opioid crisis,” Schwab said. “I don’t feel like our cities and local communities are exempt from anything that is happening nationally.”
Compass Point was founded in 1973, as Northern Hills Alcohol and Drug Services. The primary goal was and is to provide services to those struggling with addiction.
Compass Point serves the entire Northern Hills in the area of substance use treatment and offers both outpatient services, as well as inpatient residential services to adults and all programming is evidence-based.
In 2022, Compass Point served 441 clients, 60 percent of which were from Lawrence County. Further, of the 441 clients, fully 50 percent met criteria for opioid use disorder.
“Opioids have taken the place of methamphetamine, and alcohol as one of the leading causes of death in individuals 25-34 years of age,” said Schwab in a letter to the commission. “We saw several overdoses in 2022 in Lawrence county and its surrounding communities. The community is in crisis, and Compass Point’s mission and vision is to ‘set the standard in healing individuals, families and communities, by providing the highest quality substance abuse treatment in the region.’”
Schwab went on to outline her plans for the opioid settlement funds.
“My request for opioid settlement funds would be for specific curriculum,” she said. “Right now, we don’t target that population, per se. We run our programming, it’s all in the bag, kind of thing and so we would really like to use this for the opioid users … we want to really target this specific population and start with the adolescents.”
Compass Point has the ability to serve the adolescent population.
“Currently, we do not because of a lack of staff. These funds would create
an opportunity to go into the schools and speak, host community events, bring in speakers, all in effort to prevent and educate,” Schwab said. “The new trend in adolescent drug use is smoking fentanyl pills. We would be eager to target this
population so that we could either prevent, and/or provide services. Funds would be used for curriculum, staff and also prevention and education in the community.”
Schwab said she is also passionate about public safety and wishes to raise awareness about the opioid crisis.
“The reality is these opioid users are out in the communities, where we live, where we play, we’re passing them on our highways. We’re passing them on the interstate, so that’s really beginning to be a threat to public safety,” Schwab said.
One other planned use for the funds at Compass Point is to add withdrawal and detox services to its agency.
“Right now it’s a huge risk to keep these people with us right when they come in because risk of death is so high,” Schwab said. “So we need to send them out to other facilities where they can go detox, so we don’t risk losing them.”
Detox from opioids requires more staffing, and extra medical monitoring.
“It also requires isolation, therefore having clients detox from opioids
in the same room as clients who are not detoxing poses problems,” Schwab said. “Funding would be used for creating a space for detox/withdrawal. This would encompass some minor remodeling costs, along with additional staffing and education. We sometimes lose the client in the detox and withdrawal process, meaning that detox and withdrawal is so difficult to get through, the client will often turn back to the drug. Our goal would be to keep the client in the agency through the detox process, rather than refer them to an outside source to detox, and consequently have them not return.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert said he supports the Compass Point proposal and thinks it’s a good use of funds.
“But I have a technical question,” he said. “You have two offices. One’s in Spearfish. One’s in Sturgis. One is in Meade County. One is in Lawrence County. So how are we using the funds in our county or are they mixed between the two?”
Schwab said there are two buildings in Sturgis and that one is outpatient and one is a residential inpatient building.
“In Spearfish, we also have an outpatient building,” she said. “So when I talk about building up specific programming, staff development, things like that, we could certainly do that at both offices, but it’s open for me to make the decision if I just want to do that in Lawrence County, as well.”
Meade County did not take part in the national opioid settlement.
Commissioner Eric Jennings said the proposed services are needed, but the proposed uses are aggressive, given the limited amount of funds.
Schwab said if she had to do minor remodeling to accommodate detox and withdrawal, it wouldn’t be beyond the scope of what the organization already has in terms of baseline building materials.
“I think it is reasonable,” she said. “$25,000 could definitely go toward curriculum. That would be ongoing.”
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan said the money is very limited in scope for its use.
“I would say that Compass Point is one of the few entities in our county that can utilize the funds,” Flanagan said. “It’s a figure out where to use it or lose it.”
Outka asked if there would be any concerns regarding providing the county with accounting of the funds, in order to document exactly where the money goes.
“I can work with my finance director and my book keepers to make sure that those allocations, specific for these projects, go into that,” Schwab said.
A supplemental budget hearing for the funds has been set for 8:25 a.m. April 25.
