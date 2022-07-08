Lawrence Co. adopts updated Community Wildfire Protection Plan

DEADWOOD — Following a public hearing June 28, the Lawrence County Commission adopted the revised Lawrence County Community Wildfire Protection Plan (CWPP) with the addition of the Exit 8 Fire Station to the document.
Rob Mattox of Black Hills Land Analysis, LLC presented the updated document.
“Basically, we updated the demographics in the CWPP, cleaned up the wording, just reorganized it to make it a better document. We did not change the intent of anything in it,” Mattox said. “Forest Service, BLM, Planning & Zoning, representation from the Commission, and Fire Service, everybody that’s supposed to be involved, according to the booklet to update a CWPP.”
The 36-page document is available on the county website and its primary objective is to reduce the impact from uncontrolled wildland fire in the Wildland Urban Interface areas of Lawrence County.
During the public hearing, Oz Enderby, president of the Lead Fire Protection District voiced several concerns, including how property owners are notified of the Firewise program, increased response time if the South Dakota Division of Wildland Fire relocates from Lead to Spearfish, and the age of the district’s equipment and cost of replacement.
“This is a great program,” Enderby said. “We have it on our website at Deer Mountain. I try to encourage people to get on board to use it. My concern is how are the property owners informed? In our rural fire district area, 80% of those properties are owned by absentee owners. Is there any kind of notification when a builder decides to build in those areas? Are they made aware of this program?”
Amber Vogt, Lawrence County Planning & Zoning administrator, said landowners are notified through the building permit process.
Enderby went on to say that under Fire Department and Apparatus, it mentions emergency preparedness relies on volunteer firefighters.
“As we know, all of our fire departments here in the local area are volunteer fire departments and most departments can respond and be effective until the incident severity exceeds capability of the responding agency,” Enderby said. “It goes on to say that considering the downward trend of volunteer fire department memberships, most departments would be unable to maintain an apparatus 24 hours, 7 days a week. This brings to light, of course, a discussion that we’ve all had lately in regards to South Dakota Wildland Fire. The resources that they have had in our area in our fire district area for the last 12 years, there is apparently an intention to move them. We’ve all made some effort to change that with the Department of Public Safety and Secretary Price and South Dakota Wildland Fire. We had a public meeting. We had people attend that meeting and one of the comments that was made was about response. The gentleman from South Dakota Wildland Fire stated that the response time to come to our area, with them being located in Spearfish, would only change by six to eight minutes.”
Enderby disagrees with the response time and went on to raise concerns with age of equipment, as mentioned in the CWPP.
“I’ve been with the Lead Protection District eight years. We have continued to upgrade our equipment, but it’s very challenging when we’re limited with the funds that we have,” Enderby said. “Overall, I think the plan is great. It’s very important. I just would advocate for more people to be aware of the plan.”
Commissioner Randy Deibert said he would like to make sure fire mitigation plan contractors would not be affected with action from the commission on the document.
“The only thing we’re actually changing or adding is we had commented that they have to follow the process sheet that we added into the CWPP and we never had that in the old one,” Vogt said. “Where we talk about the format, what they need to do. Now we have it. And if anything, I think it helps it.”
Commissioner Richard Sleep said he’s noticed that people want to build their homes in the trees, they do so, then gradually end up cutting most of them away.
“I was wondering why they don’t use more of the size of the trees or spacing, rather than just cut everything down,” Sleep said.
Mattox said the plan talks about crown spacing.
“In mature pine trees, if you’ve got 20 feet between the crown, that’ll reduce the risk of those sustained crown fire, so we’re not advocating any clear cutting, by any means,” Mattox said. “20 foot between the crowns on the big trees and then the smaller trees, the distance is half the height of the tree, so smaller Ponderosa Pine trees that are, say, 20 feet or 30 feet tall, it’d be half the height, so it’d be 15 feet, so that’s still fairly thick. Not anywhere do we advocate clear-cutting anything.”
Mattox went on to say that steeper slopes require more treatment because fire burns uphill a little more aggressively.
Commissioner Brandon Flanagan said he’s noticed that tree areas that have received treatment experience more tree breakage, due to lack of support from neighboring trees.
“That’s the trouble when you get those big – in older growth forests – is when they don’t have all the trees to help stand each other up and block the wind, that they’re coming down in some of these big storms,” Flanagan said.
In addition to presenting the CWPP for adoption, Mattox presented information on the Lawrence County Community Assistance Program/Firewise Fuels Reduction Program and statistics.
“Lawrence County has been pro-active with the Firewise program since 1998,” Mattox said. “Current cost-share agreement with the BLM is for the period of Aug. 6, 2019 through August 6, 2024. Total federal funds are currently $72,973 and $50,000 was just added, for a total now of $122,973.”
An in-kind match is pledged through the life of the agreement, paid by landowners’ share of treatments.
Cumulative statistics from the Community Assistance Program since the program began in 1998 are as follows: 57 projects and properties treated, 1,181 acres treated, 362 structures protected, treatment cost per acre $477. Also, thus far, 1,604 structures in Lawrence County have been assessed for risk from wildland fire. Large format wall maps have been provided to all fire departments in the county and 911 address map books have been developed for first responders in the county.
“Correspondence is sent out to many of the landowners to inform them of their rating or risk,” Mattox said. “This program reduces the risk from wildland fire to residences within the county. It also reduces the potential for catastrophic fire effects in and near treatment areas.”
