Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympic South Dakota Week proclaimed

SPEARFISH — Staff and members of the Northern Hills Training Center, along with Spearfish Police Chief Curt Jacobs, accepted a proclamation during Monday’s Spearfish City Council meeting by Spearfish Mayor John Senden declaring May 16-19, “Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics South Dakota Week” in Spearfish.
“The 2022 Law Enforcement Torch Run in Spearfish on May 19 honors the Special Olympics athletes from Spearfish participating in the 2022 State Summer Games May 19-21,” Senden read. “I … urge all of its citizens to observe this week with their time, to make a better tomorrow for our community.”
