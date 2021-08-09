STURGIS — Meade County Sheriff Ron Merwin characterized this year’s Sturgis Motorcycle Rally as big and crazy.
“We’re busier than we’ve ever been,” Merwin said Saturday. “For us, this thing (the Rally) started last Monday, and it’s been crazy ever since.”
Merwin said he and his staff are already tired from the work they have done leading up to and at the start of the Rally.
“There’s more people than I’ve ever seen here, and I have done this for 40 years,” Merwin said.
Sturgis Police Chief Geody VanDewater concurred saying his department is 215 calls ahead of last year. He attributes that to the city allowing open container in the downtown corridor during nine days of the Rally.
“We gave 205 verbal warnings for open container violations,” VanDewater said. Those numbers reflect the time period from 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, he said.
VanDewater said he and his department are working to educate rallygoers about the open container ordinance, specifically that only official Rally event cups can be used for the open container on city streets. Many believe that bottles, cans or even red plastic drink cups suffice in downtown.
“Many who are attending heard ‘open container,’ but they didn’t hear ‘event cup,’” VanDewater said.
Those who have been told they are violating the city ordinance about open container have been surprised, he said.
“Everybody’s been great. Many of them say, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t know about it.’ They either dump it out, or go back into the establishment. Very few have been confrontational,” VanDewater said.
The police department’s daily report shows two people were arrested for open container.
“We’re working on education and trying to get the finer details out to people that the open container is for the event cup, and it’s beer and wine only,” VanDewater said. “We’re also working on changing some signage. Our overall goal is to educate people so that we don’t have violations.”
The Sturgis City Council approved an open container resolution in May valid for one year allowing beer and wine to be consumed in official drink cups in an area spanning about 24 blocks in downtown Sturgis. The open container zone spans an area from the Sturgis Vets Club on the east to the Sturgis Community Center on the west, and from Sherman Street on the south to Dudley Street on the north during nine days of the Rally.
Per the resolution, open container is allowed from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. each day.
Money collected through the sale of cups will be placed in an endowment by the city. Interest in that fund would annually be donated to the Sturgis Rally Charities Foundation to be distributed among local non-profits.
Sturgis City Manager Daniel Ainslie said Saturday that the city had ordered and received about 120,000 event cups. The city kept some of the cups, but a large portion was sold to local bars and other retail outlets to sell. The city and most retailers are selling the cups for $10.
