EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The No. 3 seeded Black Hills State men’s basketball saw their dreams of a national title come to an end after losing to No. 2 seed West Liberty, 87-82, Thursday afternoon, in the Final Four, in Evansville, Ind.

“I’m just so proud of our guys, of how tough they are, their belief in what we’re doing,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said after the season-ending setback to West Liberty. The Yellow Jackets sliced a 16-point halftime deficit to three points in the waning seconds.

