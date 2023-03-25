EVANSVILLE, Ind. — The No. 3 seeded Black Hills State men’s basketball saw their dreams of a national title come to an end after losing to No. 2 seed West Liberty, 87-82, Thursday afternoon, in the Final Four, in Evansville, Ind.
“I’m just so proud of our guys, of how tough they are, their belief in what we’re doing,” Black Hills State head coach Ryan Thompson said after the season-ending setback to West Liberty. The Yellow Jackets sliced a 16-point halftime deficit to three points in the waning seconds.
As a program, the Yellow Jackets are 8-2 all time in NCAA Tournament play.
Black Hills State now has made back-to-back NCAA Final Four appearances, and they have won back-to-back South Central Region titles.
“I think it’s an incredible accomplishment for this group of guys,” Thompson said.
He added their efforts helped take the program from a really good level to an elite level.
Thompson said many people were probably not aware of Black Hills State a couple of years ago. He added the program is now on the national map and has earned a lot of credibility and respect.
“Now, it’s our job to take that final step and find a way to get over this last hurdle and win it all at some point in time,” Thompson said.
Season Notes
Final record: 29 wins, 6 losses, 18 wins and 4 losses in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference game)
Season notes
• Joel Scott and Matthew Ragsdale combined for 1,277 points this season. That is the highest combined single-season total for two NCAA teammates who were also high school teammates. Dick and Tom Van Arsdale combined for 1,047 points for Indiana during the 1963-64 campaign.
• Scott collected 805 points this season: the first-ever Yellow Jacket to reach the 800-point plateau in a single campaign. His career total of 2,457 points is a Black Hills State record.
• Scott’s season points total ends at 805, breaking his single-seasonpoints points record of 787 he set last season, and making him the first 800-point scorer in BHSU history.
• Scott’s 805 points makes him the current total points leader in the nation.
• Scott’s career point total sits at 2,457, making him the active career scoring leader all of NCAA DII.
• At 29-6, BHSU reached its highest win total since moving to DII in 2012, and the second highest win total in program history.
• The program went a program-best 30-5 in 2008-09, when they competed in the NAIA (National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics).
