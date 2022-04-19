‘Lasagna Love’ serves up community support

SPEARFISH — Lasagna: that meaty, multi-layered pasta dish has been delighting family dinner tables since the middle ages. Now the dish, which actually originated in Greece and not Italy as most people think, is seeing a renaissance of sorts as way to spread good food, but good will with the international program, “Lasagna Love.”
“Our mission is not only to help address the incredible rise in food insecurity, but also to provide a simple act of love and kindness during a time of uncertainty and stress,” said Laney Schieffer, a regional leader for the program in Sioux Falls.
Lasagna Love was founding at the start of the pandemic, when food insecurity was at a peak, by Rhiannon Menn.
“I think she enjoyed making them, you know, it’s kind of therapeutic, that long process of making a pan meal,” Schieffer said.
Menn combined her Garfieldian love of lasagna with her desire to help those in her community who needed a little extra help getting food on the table. Before long, word spread of her tasty deeds and more folks were signing up as volunteer chefs for the Lasagna Love program.
Schieffer said she discovered Lasagna Love at just the right time for her and her family.
“My kids were doing their New Year’s resolutions list and they put charity work down,” she explained.
With the cornucopia of good will work and new charitable organizations popping up at the time, Schieffer said she was actually having trouble finding volunteer opportunities for her kids that would fit their schedules.
“You can do it in the safety of your own home, we make up our own schedule, and we deliver them contact free,” she said. “It was just such a win, win for both sides.”
The program is open to people who are in need of home cooked meal, whether due to financial distress, a physical ailment, or just a desire for a stress free evening.
“We make them the night before and then we deliver them refrigerated, with heating instructions on the front,” Schieffer said.
As the regional leader for South Dakota, Schieffer coordinates with all of the volunteer chefs and recipients to set up drop off times, and dietary requirements.
“Some volunteers cook one or two meals per month. Some more, some less. It is always up to the volunteer chef depending on demand and volunteer availability,” she said.
Lasagna Love has served pan meals in three countries and across the nation and Puerto Rico, but Schieffer is looking to generate more of a presence across South Dakota.
“I love it, because it gets back to the “neighbor helping neighbor” approach that makes the Midwest famous,” Schieffer said.
For more information, visit www.lasagnalove.org, or to sign up for the program as either a chef, or a recipient, call Laney Schieffer at (312) 217-2050 or email her at laneypac@yahoo.com.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.