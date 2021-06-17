Las Vegas man pleads not guilty to grand theft

DEADWOOD — A Las Vegas man accused of embezzling funds from an estate pleaded not guilty to the allegation Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse.
Steven Michael Soffa, 55, was indicted by a Lawrence County grand jury Sept. 30, 2020 and charged with grand theft by embezzlement, more than $5,000, but less than $100,000, a Class 4 felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison and $20,000 in fines.
The crime is alleged to have occurred in August 2019, whereby Soffa allegedly, after being entrusted with the property of another, with the intent to defraud, did appropriate such property to a use or purpose not in the due and lawful execution of his trust.
Court documents say the victims of the alleged crime are members of ATC Soffa, LLC.
Lawrence County Chief Deputy Pat Johnson said Soffa is free on $1,500 bond.
Soffa is due back in court July 6.
