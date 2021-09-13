Larson submits sole petition for Ward 4 seat in Belle Fourche

BELLE FOURCHE –– The Ward 4 special election slated for Oct. 12 in Belle Fourche is no longer needed as Rebecca Larson submitted the sole petition for the seat.
Larson, who vied for the mayoral position against Mayor Randy Schmidt and Vern Bills in the April election, will fill the seat vacated by Derrick Jones last month.
Jones officially resigned from the seat during the Aug. 2 council meeting after holding the seat for three months.
According to state law, when a vacancy is created on a municipal governing body, the remaining members may either appoint a replacement residing within the ward until the next annual election or hold a special election. Additionally, SDCL 9-13-5 states that no election shall be held in the absence of an opposing candidate.
Larson told the Pioneer Sunday that she is eager to begin working for the city’s constituents.
“There’s a lot going on right now in the city and even more discussion about the best way to go forward, so it’s important to me to bring a well-rounded view to the table,” she said. “I want to continue to hear from the community on what is or is not working, and ideas of how to keep improving our neighborhoods and Belle Fourche as a whole. I believe communication remains key to keeping everyone up to date on what’s happening and why, and welcome constructive conversation. My goal is to bring a strong, positive voice to the council for Ward 4.”
