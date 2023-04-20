0420 mud butte mug.tif
Pioneer staff reports

MUD BUTTE — Larry Stomprud of Mud Butte has been appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB). The CBB is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.

