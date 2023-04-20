Pioneer staff reports
MUD BUTTE — Larry Stomprud of Mud Butte has been appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB). The CBB is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.
Blustery with snow showers. High 38F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Overcast skies and windy. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Updated: April 20, 2023 @ 2:31 pm
Pioneer staff reports
MUD BUTTE — Larry Stomprud of Mud Butte has been appointed to the Cattlemen’s Beef Promotion & Research Board (CBB). The CBB is responsible for guiding the national Beef Checkoff Program.
A graduate of South Dakota State University, Stomprud is a retired Army officer and former conservation officer with the South Dakota Game, Fish and Parks Department. He’s been involved with his family’s cow/calf and seedstock operation, Stomprud Angus Ranch, since 1995.
“I’m excited to be a CBB member because I want to serve the beef industry in some capacity,” Stomprud said. “Someone must carry the water for this industry, and I’m looking forward to working with likeminded cattlemen and women to continue growing the Beef Checkoff’s excellent return on investment.”
Stomprud is the current secretary of the Meade County Farm Bureau. His previous leadership positions include serving as president of the South Dakota Cattlemen’s Association, president of the Black Hills Cattlemen’s Association, president of the South Dakota Agricultural Land Trust and president of the Meade County Farm Bureau. Stomprud is also a former board member of the South Dakota Grasslands Coalition and the United States Meat Export Federation, representing South Dakota Farm Bureau.
“We’re very pleased to have Larry (Stomprud) as a member of the Cattlemen’s Beef Board,” said Jimmy Taylor, 2023 CBB chair. “He has unique experience as both a beef producer and as a conservationist – a combination of skills that will only become even more relevant as the beef industry works toward even greater sustainability. We look forward to working with Larry as we find more ways to drive beef demand.”
The CBB consists of 101 members, including domestic beef, dairy and veal producers, as well as importers of beef and beef products. Producer representation on the Board is based on cattle inventory in each state while importer representation is based on a conversion of the volume of imports into live animal equivalencies. Each Board member is appointed by the Secretary of Agriculture from nominations submitted by certified nominating organizations that represent beef and dairy producers in each state or region. Importer appointments are chosen from nominations by importer associations.
To read all of today's stories,
or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.