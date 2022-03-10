Landowners urged to ensure recently burned brush piles are extinguished

RAPID CITY — Landowners who have recently burned slash piles are being reminded to be vigilant in monitoring them to ensure that the piles have been completely extinguished.
South Dakota Wildland Fire Director Jay Esperance said smoldering material may continue to burn days after ignition. “As warmer weather approaches, such as is forecasted for this weekend, the probability of ignition increases, and it could mean fires restarting in those piles, “ he said.
Esperance said if a burned slash pile should escape and start a wildland fire, landowners or burn permit holders can be held financially responsible for all suppression costs within the Black Hills Forest Fire Protection District.
For more information on burn permits, visit: http://wildlandfire.sd.gov/burnpermits/burnpermits.aspx.
