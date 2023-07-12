Lead-Deadwood School District officials are exploring the possibility of developing a 185-acre piece of school land that lies just above the Lead Fire Department and Hearst Subdivision in Lead and runs down to Nevada Gulch Road.
LEAD — Looking to leverage 185 acres of district-owned land to impact student enrollment and staff recruitment/retention with possible housing development to achieve goals set forth, the Lead-Deadwood School District Land Use & Housing Committee will present initial recommendations to the Board of Education Tuesday at a 5:30 p.m. board meeting, encouraging the public to attend and weigh in on the matter.
“The land use and housing committee has a mission to advise the district on leveraging district and community resources to the district’s advantage in order to positively impact student enrollment and recruitment/retention of staff. The committee is currently focusing on exploring the feasibility of strategically developing school owned land on the edge of Lead, with the goal of making a positive, long-term impact on housing availability to increase student enrollment and availability of housing for school staff,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “The committee is doing the preliminary legwork for the school board to see if this is even something they want to explore further. The committee would like to present enough information to the board so the board can make an informed decision on whether to move forward.”
