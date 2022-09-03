Lady Spartan XC runners win the Spearfish Invite

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartan cross country team won the Spearfish Invitational meet, Friday, at Jorensen/Evans Park, in Spearfish.

“I believe this is the first time in a very long time that we have won the meet so it was a good day for us,” said Andy VanDeest, Spearfish’s XC coach.  “Peyton (VanDeest) has been looking strong in practice, and trying to get a good race under her belt, and today she had the confidence, and that was the main thing going into today was getting those girls’  a real good quick race and helping some confidences. Paul (Hourigan) stepped up today, he has been leading these younger kids, and for him to have that performance today on his home course was amazing.”

