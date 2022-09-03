Lady Spartan XC runners win the Spearfish Invite

SPEARFISH — The Spearfish Lady Spartan cross country team won the Spearfish Invitational meet, Friday, at Jorensen/Evans Park, in Spearfish.
“I believe this is the first time in a very long time that we have won the meet so it was a good day for us,” said Andy VanDeest, Spearfish’s XC coach. “Peyton (VanDeest) has been looking strong in practice, and trying to get a good race under her belt, and today she had the confidence, and that was the main thing going into today was getting those girls’ a real good quick race and helping some confidences. Paul (Hourigan) stepped up today, he has been leading these younger kids, and for him to have that performance today on his home course was amazing.”
Blake Proefrock, Sturgis Brown’s XC coach, said many of his runners had personal best times today.
“We did pretty well today, it was nice to have a course that we can have a true comparison to the year before, and we saw a lot of improvement from our guys and girls all the way around,” said Proefrock. “We saw some great first performances, Jade (Mueller) in the freshman girls take third and Taylor Colunga, win the freshman boys division. The girls varsity race looked really good, with quite a few running their personal best. Our boys place four in the top 15 so that is great, good performances all around.”
Peyton VanDeest won the varsity girls division in a time of 19 minutes, 18 seconds.
“It was another one of the races that it really didn’t matter, we were just seeing where we were at, and preparing for the Nike race next week. This invitational was the first time ever we have won our own meet. We were going for the title today,” said VanDeest.
Deron Graf, placed fifth overall and was the first Scooper to cross the finish line. “It was a hot day but I really like the course, it is really good and flat, with just a couple dips in the course where you can get some extra speed,”
said Graf. “It is a really good course to run a good time on.”
Paul Hourigan, a senior Spearfish runner, finished first for the Spartan boys’ team.
“I came out way to fast in the beginning, I thought I would catch the other Spearfish runner that was ahead of me, and then I slowed down in the second mile,” said Hourigan. “I said I have to catch him, so I kept going and did.”
Hourigan said, “All of the previous years have been so hot and I have never done good in hot weather, but this year I conditioned in the heat, so this was my best race here.”
Lucy Hamer, of Sturgis, came in and was the first Lady Scooper to cross the finish line.
“It was a hard race, mostly because of the hear, along with doing double sports, but we did good as a team,” said Hamer.
Most area teams will be competing next week at the Nike cross country meet, in Sioux Falls.
