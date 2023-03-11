SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 9-5 scoring edge in overtime lifted Black Hills State to a 61-57 triumph over Regis in Friday afternoon’s first round of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional women’s basketball tournament.
Regis built a 13-7 lead in the first quarter. Niki Van Wyk, Haylee Weathersby, and Alessia Capley highlighted a 9-0 run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 16-13 edge at the break. The LadyRangers used a 7-2 run to open the second stanza. Erin Fry’s two free throws enabled Regis to forge a 20-20 tie.
A 3-point field goal by Summer Fox gave Black Hills State a 23-20 edge with 2 ½ minutes left in the second quarter. Kyla Frenchers connected twice from 3-point range as Regis moved ahead 26-23.
Danica Kocer scored from inside to bring the Lady Yellow Jackets to within 26-25 at halftime.
Regis led by as many as seven points (36-29) in the third quarter. Kocer’s 3-point field goal capped an 11-3 run that put Black Hills State ahead 40-39. The Lady Rangers went ahead 44-40 at the break.
The Rangers led 52-48 late in the fourth quarter. Kocer’s two free throws and Kalla Bertram’s layup pulled Black Hills State into a 52-52 tie that forced overtime.
Ellie Moore connected on two field goals to open the five-minute extra session and give the Lady Yellow Jackets a 56-52 lead.
Madison Diercks connected from 3-point range to bring Regis within 56-55. Morgan Hammerbeck and Van Wyk connected on five free throws down the stretch to seal the Lady Yellow Jackets’ win.
Black Hills State will face Lubbock Christian or Texas Women’s University at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 11. Van Wyk collected 17 points for Black Hills State, now 23-7. Kocer finished with 11 points.
Black Hills State scoring: Van Wyk 17, Kocer 11, Morgan Hammerbeck 8, Haylee Weathersby 7, Ellie Moore 6, Alessia Capley 4, Megan Engesser 3, Summer Fox 3, Kalla Bertram 2.
