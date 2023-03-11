BHSU women file.jpg

Black Hills State University’s Kalla Bertram, left, and Ellie Moore defend against an opponent during a recent women’s basketball game. Pioneer file photo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A 9-5 scoring edge in overtime lifted Black Hills State to a 61-57 triumph over Regis in Friday afternoon’s first round of the NCAA Division II South Central Regional women’s basketball tournament.

Regis built a 13-7 lead in the first quarter. Niki Van Wyk, Haylee Weathersby, and Alessia Capley highlighted a 9-0 run that gave the Yellow Jackets a 16-13 edge at the break.  The LadyRangers used a 7-2 run to open the second stanza. Erin Fry’s two free throws enabled Regis to forge a 20-20 tie.

