PHILIP — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball team went on the road Thursday night and dropped a three-games-to-zero decision to Philip. Scores were 25-20, 25-18, and 25-19.

“We had an adjusted lineup, and the girls adjusted really well,” Lady Golddiggers’ head coach Brooke Kappen said. “They gave it their all and never gave up.”

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.