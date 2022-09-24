PHILIP — Lead-Deadwood’s varsity volleyball team went on the road Thursday night and dropped a three-games-to-zero decision to Philip. Scores were 25-20, 25-18, and 25-19.
“We had an adjusted lineup, and the girls adjusted really well,” Lady Golddiggers’ head coach Brooke Kappen said. “They gave it their all and never gave up.”
Kappen said Kennedy Grangaard and Taylor Hansen were unable to make the trip east.
Gayle Thompson and Tilli Katon played really well, according to Kappen.
“Our hitting was pretty good, but our passing just was not quite to target,” Kappen said. She added the Lead-Deadwood setters scrambled to try putting the ball in better position for the hitters, with fatigue setting in.
Kappen said Philip was able to go on quite a few scoring runs and hit the open spots in the Golddiggers’ defense. She added all three games were identical in that respect.
Lead-Deadwood, now 2-11, has dropped its last eight matches. Kappen said the players have come a long way despite the record.
Lady Golddigger coaches have placed players in different on-court positions.
“They are ready to play those positions mentally,” Kappen said.
“We’ve implemented a new defense and serve receive. They have come a long way from last year to this year,” Kappen said. “Their effort is probably top on the list of what I noticed the most.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.