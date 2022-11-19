BF vball Dylan Stedillie.jpg

Belle Fourche’s Dylan Stedillie digs out a  ball during a match Thursday at the Class A state volleyball Tournament in Sioux Falls. Belle Fourche lost  in three sets to Elkton/Lake Benton in the quarterfinals of the Class A state volleyball tournament. They will face Plattes-Geddes Friday afternoon, and will have one more match to play in either the winner or losers consolation bracket today. Photo Courtesy SD Public Broadcasting

SIOUX FALLS — Elkton/Lake Benton swept the Belle Fourche Lady Broncs at the Class AA state volleyball tournament Thursday night, in Sioux Falls.

The scores were: 25-20, 25-17, and 25-22.

