Belle Fourche’s Dylan Stedillie digs out a ball during a match Thursday at the Class A state volleyball Tournament in Sioux Falls. Belle Fourche lost in three sets to Elkton/Lake Benton in the quarterfinals of the Class A state volleyball tournament. They will face Plattes-Geddes Friday afternoon, and will have one more match to play in either the winner or losers consolation bracket today. Photo Courtesy SD Public Broadcasting
SIOUX FALLS — Elkton/Lake Benton swept the Belle Fourche Lady Broncs at the Class AA state volleyball tournament Thursday night, in Sioux Falls.
The scores were: 25-20, 25-17, and 25-22.
“I thought in the first two sets, we came out and had the lead in both of those sets for a little bit. We were doing some really nice things. We just had some errors that maybe we could have controlled a little bit better,” said Loree Schlichtemeierer, Belle Fourche’s volleyball coach. “Elkton has got a really nice team, so it was a tough match for us, but hopefully tomorrow we’ll bounce back a little bit.”
Mataya Ward led Belle Fourche with 11 kills.
Adryana Hovland had nine kills and 10 digs.
Lilly McCarty had 32 assists, and Chloe Crago had 18 digs.
Belle Fourche battles Platte-Geddes in the consolation bracket Friday.
“That’s not going to be an easy match for us either. They had a couple of hitters that were in double digits as far as hitting, so I think it’s going to be another tough match for us,” Schlichtemeierer said.
“I hope the girls can settle down just a little bit. This is kind of the big arena, and just a little different atmosphere than they are used to playing in,” said Schlichtemeierer. “I just want them to relax a little bit and just play and have fun.”
No score from the Belle Fourche/Platte-Geddes match was available as of press time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.