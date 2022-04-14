Ladson resigns as fire chief

SPEARFISH — Spearfish Fire Chief Travis Ladson has resigned.
Public Safety Director Pat Rotert confirmed by email to the Pioneer that Ladson resigned Tuesday but declined to elaborate citing personnel matters.
Ladson could not be reached for comment.
Ladson took over as fire chief for the Spearfish Fire Department in October 2020 while entering his 24th year with the department.
“I decided that I wanted to give back to my community and be part of a great organization,” he said in an interview with the Pioneer at the time. “That’s why I joined.”
Questions regarding who would lead the department, and how the city will hire a new chief were not answered.
Several phone calls to city hall for additional information were directed to a voice mailbox, which was full and could not receive any more voicemails.
The Pioneer will continue to monitor the events around Ladson’s resignation, and report the information as it becomes available.
