Ladies Safety & Awareness seminar Jan. 25

SPEARFISH — Black Hills State University (BHSU) will host a free Ladies Safety & Awareness Seminar from 6-8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 25, in Room 214 of the Donald E. Young Center.
All women of Spearfish and surrounding communities are invited.
This seminar is designed for women wishing to develop the necessary attitude, skills and knowledge to help prevent them from becoming a victim.
Campus security comprises the seminar’s first portion. BHSU campus security head Phil Peshek, along with local police officers, will reveal how women can keep themselves safe in various possible situations.
Spearfish Martial Arts members Jordan Thomas and Carissa Hauck will present the second part of the seminar. Participants have a chance to actively experience weaponless defensive tactics. All participants will receive a free gift bag and one raffle ticket for a chance to win various prizes. Event organizers would prefer registration to occur by Monday. Coordinator Christine Maki experienced similar seminars while in southern California. She shared the information with BHSU head triathlon coach Connie Feist, who recommended trying to involve the school’s female population and work with Peshek to make this a well-rounded program to involve the entire community.
Maki agreed the overriding message is that people need to pay attention to their surroundings. She said feedback from participants and law enforcement officers would help determine the course of future programs. This seminar is run through the organization A Girl & A Gun. Maki emphasized she is trying to keep the seminar focus on awareness and weaponless defense.
That organization places emphasis on education, recreation, community and competition.
Call Maki at (626) 641-5680 or email AG.AGgreaterbh@gmail.com to register.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.