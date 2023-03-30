Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor Center.jpg
LEAD — The Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center has been bustling with activity since 2022, and plans for changes will only draw more people, Director Kelly Kirk said recently.

In 2022, the S.D. Science and Technology Authority acquired the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center from the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce. Since then, Kirk told members of the Authority board that they have welcomed more than 54,300 visitors from all 50 states and more than 23 countries, by hosting more than five events per month. Some of the attractions have included Ask a Scientist, which invites visitors and members of the public to talk with SURF scientists about their work in an informal setting; updated exhibits and interactive kiosks that tell the story of the science at the lab and the history of Homestake; Deep Talks, which is a lecture series that brings lab scientists in to discuss their research; and more. The visitor’s center also hosts a variety of community events, including Chamber events, training and conferences.

