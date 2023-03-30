LEAD — The Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center has been bustling with activity since 2022, and plans for changes will only draw more people, Director Kelly Kirk said recently.
In 2022, the S.D. Science and Technology Authority acquired the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center from the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce. Since then, Kirk told members of the Authority board that they have welcomed more than 54,300 visitors from all 50 states and more than 23 countries, by hosting more than five events per month. Some of the attractions have included Ask a Scientist, which invites visitors and members of the public to talk with SURF scientists about their work in an informal setting; updated exhibits and interactive kiosks that tell the story of the science at the lab and the history of Homestake; Deep Talks, which is a lecture series that brings lab scientists in to discuss their research; and more. The visitor’s center also hosts a variety of community events, including Chamber events, training and conferences.
“It’s a very well used space,” Kirk told the board.
Additionally, Kirk said online reviews indicate the SLHVC has become a popular destination for tourists. Last year the visitor’s center received the Traveler Experience Award, and was listed in the top 10% of attractions worldwide, that delivered great service consistently. That jives with happy customers Kirk and her staff saw last year with more than 100 bus tours, and more than 300 guests for the trolley tour.
This year, Kirk said the SLHVC plans to add a docent tour once a day, as well as to re-design the regular trolley tour.
Satisfied visitors have also meant strong sales at the gift shop that is also part of the visitor’s center. Kirk reported 2022 gross sales of $230,000, with sales up from 2021 for nine months. The biggest sales come from apparel, but miner helmets and rocks are also hot commodities.
This year, Kirk reported that visitor’s center staff is creating a unique barcode that will allow them to develop a unique product line for the visitor’s center. That product line will be sold in an online store, and will help serve tourists who very often want to purchase items when they return home. One of the first items that will be put into the online store is Steven Mitchell’s new book, “The Riches of Our Universe” — a coffee table book that includes history of Homestake and SURF.
“All of this could not have been completed without an incredible team at SURF, helping the visitor’s center put its best foot forward for all of those visitors every day,” Kirk said.
