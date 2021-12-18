Lab to assume ownership of Lead visitor’s center

LEAD — The South Dakota Science and Technology Authority will start 2022 as the new owner of Lead’s visitor’s center.
On Thursday, the authority approved spending $88,989.99 for all of the exhibit space, furniture, gift shop inventory, the trolley, and other property related to the Sanford Lab Homestake visitor’s center. The price does not include the building, which is being transferred to the Authority at no charge.
The deal is scheduled to close on Jan. 7, 2022.
Mike Headley, executive director of the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, the managing entity for the Sanford Lab, said the acquisition is being made using internal funds from the authority, and fits right in with the Authority’s mission to advance world-class science and inspire learning. The visitor’s center will play a key role in the authority’s existing education and outreach efforts with the community, and could also be integrated into efforts to develop a Sanford Lab Institute that will be created to expand educational offerings, potentially on a global scale.
But most importantly, Headley said, the authority wants to maintain the high level of service the Visitor’s Center has been providing for the community and visitors.
“There are a lot of really wonderful things that have been happening at the visitor’s center, with having it open to the public as an event space and also the education programs that have been happening,” he said. “We want to see things go forward, but we want to improve things as well to get more people in the building. It’s a beautiful space and we want to see it utilized more. I want to be real clear that this is not a game plan for us to come in and absolutely turn everything on its head. We want to build on the beautiful work that has been done over the years by a lot of people.”
Headley said the authority has already hired a full time executive director for the visitor’s center, but he declined to disclose the name as the new employee still has transition arrangements to make. The SDSTA also has plans to hire a full time visitor experience manager, as well as maintain part time support staff that is in place right now. Summer trolley tours will go on as they have in years past.
Headley said his staff would also conduct an assessment of the gift shop, and possibly adjust some of its offerings to align more closely with the mission of the visitor’s center.
“I know there have been concerns with some of the downtown business owners of competition with some of the things that are being sold,” he said. “We want to have a conversation about that and really focus what we’re selling in the gift shop around the mission.”
The purchase agreement includes a provision for the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce to lease commercial office space in the visitor’s center from the authority, rent free. The lease requires the chamber to pay for utilities and regular building maintenance and upkeep. It is automatically renewable each year, unless either party terminates it in writing within 30 days.
The chamber lease is the only one that will be extended with the purchase agreement. Currently Deer Mountain Sanitary District and Deer Mountain Road District, as well as Riverfront Broadcasting, the managing firm for KDSJ radio, lease space at the visitor’s center. But the authority’s purchase agreement states those leases will not continue after the property is sold, however it indicates that the authority will give the Deer Mountain Sanitary and Road Districts 90 days to vacate the lease.
While Riverfront Broadcasting had a lease to broadcast on KDSJ from a room at the visitor’s center, Nichols said the radio station had not yet moved in, due to supply chain issues.
Nichols said she feels good about the deal and she is confident that the authority will represent Lead well at the visitor’s center.
“Our entire board voted unanimously to approve our proposal and send it to the S.D. Science and Technology Authority,” Nichols said. “We feel like it’s the best option going forward for Lead and viability of the building.”
The $5 million Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center was constructed in 2015 with funds from T. Denny Sanford’s $70 million donation to the lab. At that time, Headley said the authority was happy to build the facility, but it was not prepared to take on the daily operations and maintenance of the facility, and so the building was deeded to the visitor’s center/Lead Area Chamber of Commerce board. In the summer of 2019 the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center board rejected an offer for the S.D. Science and Technology Authority to completely absorb the facility and organization, opting instead to become a completely self-sustaining, non-profit organization. Since then the board has managed the visitor’s center and the Lead Area Chamber of Commerce as two separate organizations, with a separate set of financial sources and records. Nichols said the board changed its mind about transferring ownership when a thorough review of the visitor’s center business model revealed that the board would have to incur debt to maintain operations. She said the purchase price will completely pay off the board’s existing debt for the visitor’s center.
“We have reached a point where the lab has the capacity to do this and put a strong focus on telling the story of the history of Lead and what we’re doing with the science, and where it’s going,” he said. “The Chamber can focus on being a wonderful Chamber to serve the businesses here in town.”
