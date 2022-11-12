LEAD — The DUNE experiment is not scheduled to be built at the Sanford Lab until 2026, but some scientists and lab employees recently celebrated a test lift that proved some of the most sensitive and largest components of their neutrino detector can be successfully transported underground.
Justin Evans, a professor at Manchester University in the United Kingdom, apologized to neighbors on Mill Street who may have been perplexed by the extremely slow truck that transported his massive anode plane assembly (APA), Oct. 28. The trip up Mill Street was one of the last legs of the journey to safely transport the 6 meter high, 2.5 meter wide, 3.5 ton piece of steel that is wrapped with 4,000 copper wires, each one with the thickness of a single hair. Prior to its steep climb up to the Sanford Lab, engineers from Switzerland, France and Romania built a meticulously designed shock absorbing suspension system to safely transport the APA across the Atlantic Ocean by ship, and across the United States by truck. Sensors on the equipment detected every bump and lurch along the way, to ensure the safe transport for the equipment that cost about 20 million pounds (about $23 million) and is a key component to the DUNE experiment.
“Typically when you build scientific equipment, the last thing you want to do is put it on a boat across the Atlantic, drive it on a truck across America, and put it down a mile deep mine shaft,” Evans said. “These aren’t gentle processes. So, we spent a year planning how to get one of these things from near Manchester to a mile underground in Lead, S.D. That’s not a challenge that people usually have to solve with delicate scientific equipment.”
Evans said the journey started with engineers from Geneva and CERN, who designed a massive box frame, equipped with a suspension of shock absorbers — a process which took about a year to test and perfect. Afterward, scientists spent more than a year simulating every scenario the equipment could encounter in transport, and engineering ways to ensure the equipment was protected.
Once the packaging was engineered, Evans said his team spent the early part of this year learning how to install the APA safely into the packaging frame, and how to load them on to a truck. The entire assembly was then gently rolled on and off a ship, and very carefully re-loaded on to trucks in America, where it was taken to Fermilab for inspection. The trip to Lead was the last of many steps for the journey.
“We inspected after each stage,” he said. “We had someone there every step of the way, often me. Every step of the way we had these things instrumented with things called shock logs, which are accelerometers. They measure forces and impacts and acceleration. So, as the truck was going over the road, as it went over a bump our instrumentation sent out bumps and we knew it happened. We showed with our instrumentation that the shock absorbers work.
“I learned a lot about international shipping as part of this, which is not something I knew about,” Evans said. “I’m a particle physicist, not an engineer.”
As the APA arrived in Lead, Evans said he was nervous, but he knew his equipment was in good hands for one of the most harrowing parts of the process. Space constraints required Evans to remove all of the packaging that had protected his ultra-sensitive APA from its home across the ocean, and trust that the massive steel frame would be safely lowered down the Ross Shaft.
“The thing we wanted to work out was can we send it down smoothly enough to not damage the equipment,” he said. “The answer is yes. It was never really in doubt, because the mine crew here is amazing and they know what they are doing. They send stuff down the shaft every day. We took our time with it and we went slowly and carefully, watching it every step of the way. I see these things every day, but I never realized how big they are until I saw the mine crew take this 6-meter-long thing and hang it vertically from the lift, ready to go down the shaft. When you see these things hanging vertically, you realize how big 6 meters is. It’s quite a thing to see that hanging over the mine shaft and being sent down. I was never worried for a minute, having seen the way the mine crew did it.”
So what will this key component called APA do in the DUNE detector?
Evans explained that the ultimate goal of DUNE is to study how neutrinos oscillate, or “change flavor” as they travel from Fermilab in Chicago, through the earth to the underground detector at Sanford Lab. In order to do that, Evans said DUNE scientists would construct a massive tank of liquid argon that measures 60 meters by 50 meters by 12 meters. He explained that the inert liquid argon is one of the few things neutrinos actually interact with. When the neutrinos hit the nucleus of the argon, it causes a collision that releases charged particles from the argon. As those particles travel they knock electrons off the argon in a process called ionization.
Once these negatively charged, loose and free electrons are floating around in the argon, Evans said they will be attracted to the positively charged side of a massive, 180,000-volt electric current that will be sent across the tank.
“That’s where we come in,” Evans said. “We are going to plaster the walls of this tank with these things called Anode Plane Assemblies. The scientific terms for negative and positive are cathode and anode. We’re making the anode. The idea is they capture these electrons. So, the neutrinos come in from Chicago, hit the argon, and that frees some electrons. Those electrons are pulled by voltage to our planes, and they land on some of the wires. This is how we actually get information from them because when they land on our wires, we see a pulse of electric current on the wire. Because of these wires, we can see the pattern of the electric current.”
Evans explained that the APA wires work much like the pixels of a digital camera.
“The camera sees light coming towards it, and you build up where that light is coming from and you get a picture,” he said. “We just do the same with electrons. Those electrons are coming toward us, and these anode planes are like the lens of a camera. You’re building up a picture of where these electrons came from.”
By doing this, Evans said scientists will be able to tell how the neutrinos changed in transit from Fermilab, since different types of neutrinos will produce different pictures on the plane.
“Fermilab is sending one type, they are muon neutrinos,” he said. “But when they get here, because of the quantum mechanics that happens along the way, they will have changed. This picture helps us work out which flavor. If it is a muon flavored neutrino, we get a particle called a muon, which is a big long track that goes a long way in the detector. But if they have changed into electron flavor neutrinos, an electron behaves very different, and it forms a shower in the detector.”
Why do scientists care about neutrinos?
Simply put, understanding neutrinos will help scientists understand the origin of the universe.
“We are going to try and learn what these neutrinos can tell us about the universe and the way the universe works,” Evans said. “We are trying to solve puzzles like why does the universe exist. There is this question of matter and antimatter. We don’t understand why the universe is made of matter and why there is no antimatter left. We don’t know where that went. The big bang should have produced the same amount of both and they should have annihilated each other. They didn’t. So there is something we really don’t understand there. We get to compare neutrinos and antineutrinos to see if they behave differently. If we find that difference that is the piece of the puzzle to answering that big question of why the universe exists.”
Additionally, he said since neutrinos also emanate from the middle of supernovae, or exploding stars, studying them helps scientists understand the stars in a way that can’t be done with telescopes.
“We have a lot of information about (supernovae) from telescopes,” Evans said. “They are some of the most energetic processes in the universe. But neutrinos tell you something different. The light comes from the surface of the star, but the explosion happens in the middle and the neutrinos come from the middle. With neutrinos we can actually understand how that stellar explosion happens in these distant, spectacular explosions in the universe. We get a whole new window of how these processes work and how stars die. We’re fascinated by these questions and super excited to find the answers.”
Evans said understanding the origins of the universe is one of the “holy grails” of particle physics, which has drawn scientists from all over the world to Lead, S.D.
“Lead and the Sanford Lab are world famous when it comes to the scientific community,” he said. “I knew about Lead before I came to Lead. I knew about Lead before I worked on DUNE. We know what Ray Davis did here. (His work) was one of the things that inspired me to go into physics. I remember watching documentaries on television in the UK about Homestake back then. That’s why I’m here today. So, it’s actually quite something to be working at the lab that I know all of these great discoveries happened in over the past 50 years. It means a lot.”
