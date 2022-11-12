LEAD — The DUNE experiment is not scheduled to be built at the Sanford Lab until 2026, but some scientists and lab employees recently celebrated a test lift that proved some of the most sensitive and largest components of their neutrino detector can be successfully transported underground.

Justin Evans, a professor at Manchester University in the United Kingdom, apologized to neighbors on Mill Street who may have been perplexed by the extremely slow truck that transported his massive anode plane assembly (APA), Oct. 28. The trip up Mill Street was one of the last legs of the journey to safely transport the 6 meter high, 2.5 meter wide, 3.5 ton piece of steel that is wrapped with 4,000 copper wires, each one with the thickness of a single hair. Prior to its steep climb up to the Sanford Lab, engineers from Switzerland, France and Romania built a meticulously designed shock absorbing suspension system to safely transport the APA across the Atlantic Ocean by ship, and across the United States by truck. Sensors on the equipment detected every bump and lurch along the way, to ensure the safe transport for the equipment that cost about 20 million pounds (about $23 million) and is a key component to the DUNE experiment.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.