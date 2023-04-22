By Wendy Pitlick
Black Hills Pioneer
LEAD — The entire history of the Homestake Gold Mine and how it became a world-renowned science laboratory, accompanied by more than 300 historical and newly created photographs and illustrations are what characterize Steven Mitchell’s newest book, “The Riches of Our Universe: The Homestake Legacy at the Sanford Underground Research Facility.”
The coffee table-style book was created in partnership with the S.D. Science and Technology Authority, with profits from its sale benefitting the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center. Through the partnership, Mitchell offered his expertise, research and resources as a longtime senior Homestake employee and author to write and produce the book’s content. In return, the SDSTA paid for the book’s editing, interior design, indexing, printing and marketing.
On Saturday, Mitchell will be available for a book signing from 1-4 p.m. at the Sanford Lab Homestake Visitor’s Center.
“The Riches of Our Universe: The Homestake Legacy at the Sanford Underground Research Facility” starts with the discovery of gold in the Black Hills, and traces the history of the Homestake Mine and 125 years of mining in Lead. It includes the story of the mine’s closure in 2001, and details the creation of the Sanford Underground Research Facility.
“Readers deserve a book that enables them to better understand and appreciate the tremendous amount of work that has been accomplished at the Homestake Mine and the Sanford Underground Research Facility for the last 146 years or so,” Mitchell said. “In fact, the book is dedicated to all the people who have helped perpetuate the Homestake legacy. That’s a very large number that continues to increase. The fruits of their labor are great.”
The book also details U.S. history, particularly laws enacted in the 19th Century, which led to the development of the west and the gold rush.
A companion book to Mitchell’s famous “Nuggets to Neutrinos,” which was written 14 years ago, “The Riches of Our Universe: The Homestake Legacy at the Sanford Underground Research Facility” spends time detailing infrastructure improvements and ground-breaking scientific research experiments that have occurred in the former gold mine since the creation of the Sanford Lab.
“The first chapter describes the conditions and decisions that led to mine closure, the decommissioning and closure plan that was developed and implemented by Homestake Mining Company, and the tremendous amount of work that was concurrently undertaken by many people to make an underground research facility a reality,” Mitchell said. “Today, the Sanford Lab is the deepest research facility in the United States and one of the deepest in the world. Chapter two presents the neutrino research that led to Dr. Ray Davis Jr.’s Nobel Prize in Physics. The Homestake Mine was in full production when management agreed to house the experiment and use some of its best miners and maintenance people to create room for the experiment. Chapter Three informs the reader about the wide array of science, education, and outreach work that is being conducted at the Sanford Lab.
“The content presented in subsequent chapters includes an overview of the early inhabitants of Dakota Territory and the Black Hills, the development of the Black Hills, and the discovery and development of the Homestake Mine,” he continued. “These chapters inform the reader about important aspects of national and local history that are unlearned or have been forgotten.”
The large-format book includes 330 photographs, illustrations and tables, with at least half of them newly created.
Overall, Mitchell said the book is a nod toward the “Homestake legacy.” That includes tangible assets such as property and equipment. But the more significant legacies are the cultures, memories, values, work ethic and love the people have had for the former gold mine and the lab.
“Collectively, these imprints have instilled a desire and passion in people to help make things better than how they were received and to reach for new milestones,” Mitchell said. “This synergy permeated the entire community long ago, and is still present today.”
In addition to using the proceeds from the sale of his latest book to benefit the visitor’s center, Mitchell also announced that he donated the copyright to “Nuggets to Neutrinos” to the SDSTA. He explained that this allows the lab to purchase books at author’s rates, with the profits and royalties used for education and outreach related to the Sanford Underground Research Facility.
