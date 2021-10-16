La Niña says: Cold wet winter could be coming our way

NORTHERN HILLS – As the Black Hills recuperates from the first winter blast of the season, the National Weather Service is reporting more cold and wet conditions might be headed our way.
“I believe we’re in a weak La Nina at the moment, and if that was to continue as we go into the winter, that can sometimes mean that we would have a cooler and wetter winter,” said Keith Sherburn, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Rapid City.
Sherburn explained that weather watchers study the effects of sea-surface temperatures in the Pacific Ocean along with other meteorological factors to form a base understanding of what weather patterns may arise in the coming season.
“(We also look at) surface pressures (and) where they line up over the oceans and over the continents over the course of the year,” Sherburn said. “We kind of gauge how the winter could be in terms of above and below normal temperature and precipitation based on how those patterns set up.”
When the sea-surface temperatures are above normal for the time of year they are being looked at, it called and “El Nino” effect, and could indicate warmer, dryer conditions for the season. When those temperatures are below their normal range, it’s called a “La Nina” effect, and could mean colder and wetter times ahead.
“It’s more a climate indicator for us and a seasonal indicator,” Sherburn said.
With the immediate forecast calling for a sunnier, warmer beginning of next week in the Black Hills, meteorologists will continue to watch the skies to determine what this La Nina has in store for us this winter.
