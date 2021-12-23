L-DMS gifted with visit from Twin City Animal Shelter

LEAD — With her dog, Duke, in tow, and to the delight of the Lead-Deadwood Middle School sixth-grade classes, Twin City Animal Shelter Volunteer Teah Pray visited the school Tuesday morning, sharing a message of responsible animal care, especially with winter setting in, and the gifts that shelter volunteerism and dutiful pet ownership can bestow.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.