Do a little bit of pre-investigating and try to identify the murderer before coming to Lead-Deadwood High School’s dinner theater featuring the play “Lack of Appreciation” at 6 p.m. April 1 in Gym 2. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson
LEAD — It’s no lie. The Digger’s spring play, Lack of Appreciation, is anything but, as a very special treat is in store for the Lead-Deadwood viewing audience — or, for that matter, anyone else who enjoys a good dinner theater murder mystery.
Co-directed by Shaley Lensegrav and Amanda Jones, the play runs at 6 p.m. April 1 and is a fun, interactive murder mystery with some zany characters the two thought their actors could have fun with.
“We decided to do a dinner theater as way to fundraise for our drama club,” Lensegrav said. “We have a budget through the school to pay for scripts and royalties for our shows, but as a club, we’d like to be able to do more with the kids such as attend other regional productions, update some theater equipment, and be able to purchase more props and costume pieces.”
Jones said the theater department is intent on a fun evening of performances and wonderful food.
“Audience members will come in and have the opportunity to get settled while listening to music by some of our talented high schoolers,” Lensegrav said. “Then we’ll perform the first part of our murder mystery. After that, audience members will go through the line for food. Towards the end of the meal, we will have the conclusion of the show and reveal the true culprit! Our goal is to incorporate the audience as much as possible into deciding who the murder is, so we’ll have our actors interacting with them at the tables throughout the evening.”
Rob Lester, of Gold Star Concessions and Catering, will provide the evening’s meal.
We are so thankful to Rob,” Lensegrav said. “He is a huge supporter of our program and we cannot thank him enough.”
“Rob will be preparing a wonderful Italian celebration of delicious pasta,” Jones said.
Lensegrav said the students are excited about tackling the concept of a dinner theater.
“It is definitely a new challenge for our crew and one that will test their ability to stay in character at all times,” she said.
Jones said that with many other afterschool activities taking place in school and out in the community, time with actors is limited, which provides unique challenges for the directors.
“There were some students who could not perform in the show because they have other commitments,” Jones said. “We knew this was a difficult time of year to prepare a show, but we were able to secure a great group of actors who were able to dedicate the proper time to create this show. It is going to be an exciting and entertaining evening.”
Jones said it has ben particularly rewarding putting together a very unique event and getting to try out a different format and setting for the dinner theater concept.
“We are going to be having the event in Gym 2, which will be the first time we will be performing outside of the auditorium,” she said. “The format of the show also makes the audience feel more a part of the action. They get to have the performance going on all around them and get a personal concert from our musically inclined drama club members.”
Lensegrav decided to try the dinner theater concept as a way of making the spring play more rewarding for both audience members and actors.
“The possibility of creating a performance that is more interactive than the traditional format of audience members sitting in a dark room watching events on a stage is what drew me to attempt a dinner theater,” she said. “Our goal is that this would be an enjoyable evening for our audience members. We hope performing a show in this format will be engaging for the audience and spark investigative conversations at every table.”
Jones hopes that the audience take-away is that theater comes in many forms, and it is also about our community sharing an evening and an experience together.
“These are the type of events that will continue to make you smile and laugh long after it’s done,” she said.
Lensegrav cautioned those interested in attending that because this is a catered event, walk-ins the night of the show on April 1 will not be accepted.
“Anyone who would like to attend will need to pre-register by contacting the high school office or by registering online using this link: https://forms.office.com/r/aVcQqi29D0 before Wednesday March 29th.”
“We hope that many members of our community will come to the show and support our future theatrical endeavors,” Jones said. “We love providing these opportunities for our students to get to explore all aspects of theater. We want to continue creating magical evenings the whole community can enjoy, and your support helps us continue to achieve this goal.”
