L-DHS to stage dinner theater for spring play April 1 .jpg

Do a little bit of pre-investigating and try to identify the murderer before coming to Lead-Deadwood High School’s dinner theater featuring the play “Lack of Appreciation” at 6 p.m. April 1 in Gym 2. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

Click to purchase this photo

LEAD — It’s no lie. The Digger’s spring play, Lack of Appreciation, is anything but, as a very special treat is in store for the Lead-Deadwood viewing audience — or, for that matter, anyone else who enjoys a good dinner theater murder mystery.

Co-directed by Shaley Lensegrav and Amanda Jones, the play runs at 6 p.m. April 1 and is a fun, interactive murder mystery with some zany characters the two thought their actors could have fun with.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.