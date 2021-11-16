L-DHS to stage ‘Bad Auditions by Bad Actors’ this weekend

LEAD — It’s time once again for the annual fall play at Lead-Deadwood High School (L-DHS), this year’s selection called “Bad Auditions by Bad Actors” to run at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Lead-Deadwood High School auditorium.
Co-directed by Shaley Lensegrav and Amanda Jones, the play is a comedy written by Ian McWenthy.
“The premise is that the Red Barn Theater is going under, and it is up to assistant director Carol Danes to cast a Romeo and a Juliet from a menagerie of, well, bad actors who give really bad auditions,” Lensegrav said. “Carol and her assistant, Roger, see everyone from a confused actress who thinks she’s auditioning for a face wash commercial to a pantomiming actor who thinks the play should be turned into an action film to a puppeteer that brings his side kick to audition. You never know who or what is going to walk on stage next. We chose this play because it is a fun show with a lot of characters that we thought the kids could take and make their own. It also offers two leads and 23 small parts which gave us flexibility in casting.”
The list of students and their roles in the play are as follows: Carol Danes, Brooklyn DeNeui; Roger, Josh Adkins; Avery and Meg, Rejoice Davis; Coach, Catherine, and Wendy, Mariana Pitlick; Charlize, Edmond, and Quint, Corbin Vincent; Martin and Zeph, Kainen Loll; Maria and Amy, Briar Rose; Joe and Vance, Phoenix Canida; Josh and Taggart, Hudson Knabel; Josie and Yasmine, Raelie Williams; Agent and Police Officer, Rakel Myers; Uma, Mya Lucero; Sue, Claire Hannah; Melissa, Isabel Bauernfeind; Stage Manager, Janie Frederickson.
“We are super proud of all of our kids,” Lensegrav said. “Many of them have taken on multiple roles and are rocking them. Our leads, Brooklyn DeNeui and Josh Adkins, have really stepped up and stepped into their roles. They carry our show and have some impressive natural talent. The size of our cast is also something we haven’t had in a while at Lead-Deadwood. We cast 14 students in multiple roles for this show. The number of kids really makes me excited for shows that we can do in the future.”
Jones said the more students of all ages who see this show and have fun, the more cast and crew members there will be in the future.
“We want this program and their love of theater to continue to grow,” Jones said.
Lensegrav, a English educator said something that has been particularly rewarding is seeing students in a different role.
“It has been a cool experience to see my students outside of the classroom in a different more creative light. Their personalities have really come out throughout our rehearsals,” Lensegrav said. “In class, I’ve had students say ‘Can it just be play practice already?’ which to me means that we’re building a show and a cast community that they are excited to be a part of. For me that’s a huge win.”
A show not short on quirks, audience members will be treated to a plethora of entertainment.
“This show is full of interesting characters,” Lensegrav said. “Each person that steps on the stage will keep you on your toes.”
In fact, Jones said every character that walks on stage is a quirky surprise and that is why the students have had so much fun practicing.
“It is a comedy of crazy characters. What’s not to love?” Jones said.
That said, Lensegrav warns show-goers to come prepared to laugh.
“I don’t think there has been a single rehearsal where I haven’t cracked up at the way a student delivered a line or from an improved bit that they came up with. We’ve been working on it a while and the jokes still get me,” she said.
If there is one thing Lensegrav and Jones would like audience members to take away from the performance, it is the following.
“Watching a play or a movie or reading a book should be an escape from everyday life,” Lensegrav said. “I hope this show is an enjoyable escape for our audience--that they empathize with Carol’s predicament and that they get some good laughs from the wild auditions she has to endure.”
Jones would like to leave audience members with a smile that lasts for awhile.
“Some scene that stays in your mind and that you laugh to yourself about in public and others ask, ‘What are you laughing about?’ Bring friends so you have someone to share the joke with,” Jones said.
And to anyone riding the fence on attending one of the two weekend performances?
“What else would you be doing with your Friday or Saturday night?” Lensegrav said.
“Since we have all learned what is to have our ability to enjoy a performance in person taken away, it is time we return to our seats and laugh together once more,” Jones said.
