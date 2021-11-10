L-DHS student tapped for prestigious Honor Choir

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood High School senior Brandin Baumgartner has earned a spot in the prestigious American Choral Directors Association (ACDA) Midwestern American Honor Choir, to be held Feb. 16-19 at the 2022 ACDA Midwestern Region Conference in Chicago, Ill., themed “Sing Together as One.”
“Well, if I’m being honest, I was a little bit surprised at first,” Baumgartner said of being selected to sing in the choir. “When I submitted my audition, I had practiced it for, like, a month, on and off, and I gave it my best shot, but you can always just nit-pick and see something that you did a little bit wrong here, and it’s always so much easier to see the faults in your own auditions, because, you know, it’s your own. You get your voice. So I was a little skeptical about getting in, but when I did get in, I was pretty ecstatic about it.”
Lead-Deadwood Middle and High School Choral Director Kari Owens explained more about the honor choir and organization.
“There is a program called American Choral Directors Association that believes in the highest quality of experiences for students, up to seniors in high school,” said Owens. “We have conferences locally, statewide, and regionally. During those conferences, there are honor choirs and those are for our students to audition for. They’re blind, recorded auditions. Vocal auditions include scales, prepared songs, and, in some cases, sight reading, written tests and tonal memory exercises. Brandin sent his audition in a month ago. He learned excerpts from songs, if he was selected, he would be performing.”
One of the selections Baumgartner sang for his audition was Amazing Grace. Another required him to learn three pages of German.
“I’ve never spoken a lick of German in my entire life, so that was kind of fun to try and, like, pronounce everything and get it right,” Baumgartner said. “Luckily, I have a friend who is German and speaks German, so I was able to get the pronunciation and everything correct with him.”
Owens said what she appreciates about this type of opportunity is that the best of the best directors are selected.
“So Brandin will be experiencing collegiate-level rehearsals and performance and music,” Owens said. “The rigor is so high for these groups and that’s what’s really great about it.”
Over the summer, Baumgartner performed in yet another honor choir with equally high standards.
“I remember he told me, ‘Everybody wanted to be there. Everybody was totally tuned in. Everybody was 100% there,’” Owens said. “That’s not always the case. Now that this is the regional level, not just the state level, I think it’s going to be a whole other level for him.”
Owens said she believes Baumgartner was selected, due to the following.
“He’s got a really warm bass sound. It’s called a timbre, the color of his voice and he went all in with the German when he sent that audition in,” Owens said. “His scale, the approach to his vocal scale, both up and down, was really smooth and polished. He’s gone through a lot of auditions, both recorded and live, and there wasn’t any nerves affecting his sound, when a lot of people it would. It would get inside their head and ruin a naturally beautiful sound, but just kind of amplified his. His leadership. As a senior, he’s showing my underclassmen that it’s more than just showing up for the high school choir, that there’s more that you can do to stretch yourself and grow as a musician … the director’s really lucky to work with him. I think they’ll both learn a lot from each other. I’m excited for him.”
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said this is a well-earned recognition for Baumgartner.
“You couldn’t find a more well-deserving student,” Jacobs said. “We are thrilled to have a Lead-Deadwood student be represented at the American Midwestern Honor Association conference. This once-in-a-lifetime honor is a true testament to Brandin’s passion and dedication to choir, as well as a reflection of the strong commitment Ms. Owens has to developing students within our choir program. I couldn’t be more proud of the two of them.”
Baumgartner said his passion for choral music, specifically, stems from a difference in participating versus simply listening to music.
“Singing in a full choir is … everybody around you just focused in on this one beautiful sound and it’s just those moments in any song that just make it worth flying to Chicago,” Baumgartner said.
Baumgartner’s mother, Kim, said she is very excited and proud her son was selected for the honor choir.
“He’s always loved to sing and Ms. Owens has always been there to cheer him on and get him to the place that he’s at right now. She is an amazing teacher,” Kim said. “She goes above and beyond for her students. So we’re very proud of him and very grateful for her.”
Baumgartner’s father, Paul, said to see Brandin perform with the level of kids at honor choirs is impressive.
“It’s just amazing to hear them sing all together,” Paul said. “An awesome experience.”
Owens said that because the event is not a budgeted item for the district, she is in the process of fundraising the $2,000 it will take to send Brandin to Chicago in February.
“We are looking for anybody to help us meet those travel expenses and take a little bit of the burden off and allow him to just enjoy the process of being a musician,” Owens said.
Owens can be reached either by email at kari.owens@k12.sd.us or by calling Lead-Deadwood High School at 717-3899. Anyone who contributes will be recognized at Monday night’s choir concert.
