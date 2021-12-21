L-DHS student earns superior at state Oral Interpretation Festival

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood High School sophomore Mariana Pitlick led with familiar feelings in presenting her Serious Reading piece, “Dreamland,” by Sarah Dessen at the state Oral Interpretation Festival Dec. 3-4 in Huron, embarking upon a cathartic experience in the process and ultimately scoring a superior rating.
“It’s about a gal who struggles through an abusive — physical and emotional — abusive relationship and she’s going through all this stuff in her head, she’s dealing with her outside life, and there’s moments when she can really feel lost, either in her current situation or why she’s even letting this happen anymore,” Pitlick said. “And, for me, that part kind of hit close to home, so I want to share — because, toward the end of the piece she finds help and she goes to this institute where they help her out, and she finally finds that sense of ‘I am home. I am safe.’ I want to share that experience with others, because no matter what you’re going through, there’s always someone — even if it’s not in that current moment — who is willing to help you out.”
Pitlick earned points for such areas as dictation, inflection, how well the piece was presented, and how well she understood the tone of the piece.
“If you reached a certain amount of points, you got a superior, which is like, the top award you can get at state,” Pitlick said.
So how did she react when she learned of her superior score?
“They were announcing the locations and the towns before the actual name of the winner and when they said Lead-Deadwood for Serious Reading, I gave a very loud exhale and everyone in the auditorium heard it,” Pitlick said. “But I was just so happy. This is my second year making it to state and I was so happy.”
Lead-Deadwood Oral Interpretation Coach Courtney Pierce said she isn’t surprised Pitlick earned the honor because she responds well to constructive criticism and critique.
“It’s incredible,” she said. “I always knew that she was amazing and was capable of it and she’s the most experienced one on the team … I’m so very happy. I’m so proud. She’s pretty amazing. And she definitely earned it. She works so hard.”
Pitlick said she loves Speech & Debate.
“There’s so much you can learn here. It’s not just about presenting in front of the audience,” Pitlick said. “Whether it’s the virtues of integrity, courtesy towards others, or, like, humility, like, learning to accept that criticism and take it to improve yourself or, like, that sense of community. There’s an incredible community here in Speech & Debate.”
Pitlick said on the path to earning a superior, she learned a lot about herself.
“What I can go through and definitely developed a deeper trust, not just in myself, but in others,” Pitlick said. “And in doing so, helped me face my own fears and feelings, channel that energy into my own piece, my own experiences, just let it all come out. And that’s therapeutic, in a way. Just channeling every fear, everything you’ve ever faced into that singular or multiple moments that really help you become a better person.”
“The sheer emotion that she poured into the audience at state is what got her the superior, by far,” Pierce said.
“For me, it’s a great way to address, as well as some of my personal fears, but, hopefully reach out to others and help them with whatever they’re struggling with,” Pitlick said.
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said the district is very proud of Pitlick’s success at the State Oral Interpretation Festival.
“The hard work on the part of Mariana and her coaches paid off and the honor was well deserved,” Jacobs said.
