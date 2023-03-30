DEADWOOD — With the goal of expanding and improving programming opportunities for local youth in the way of sports, art, music, and academic programs, members of the Lead Deadwood Youth Advocacy group presented themselves in standing room only numbers at the March 20 Deadwood City Commission meeting, building their case and requesting between $260,000 and $320,000 in funding for the hire of a community activities director and the orchestration of associated programming.
Chad Blair, of the Lead-Deadwood Youth Advocacy Group, addressed the commission with what his organization sees as an opportunity that would improve the lives of area youth and better the community.
Blair said the commission received a letter of introduction from the group two weeks ago and that he would be speaking regarding challenges and opportunities to support the group.
“We have identified that our youth is being underserved in a variety of different ways,” Blair said. “That includes kids being overlooked, unable, or excluded from participating in certain activities. Facilities are being underutilized, creating barriers for our youth. Disorganized and inconsistent communication efforts, kids living in difficult home situations have been barriers to participation. When in teams, organizations and program duties are often left to volunteer parents. Non-profit funding sources, which should become the default position, are highly competitive, prove difficult, and a burden.”
Blair went on to say there is disorganization across the board in existing organizations and, overall, a general lack of effort.
“It’s for these reasons and many others that we implore the cities of Lead and Deadwood to bring in a full-time city position for community youth activities director,” Blair said. “This person would be responsible for helping kids thrive, succeeding right here in our hometowns. This person’s main responsibilities would likely include developing relationships with key stakeholders, including school officials, city officials, facility directors, coaches, parents, organization directors, and community youth advocates.”
Blair went on to say that this person would also be charged with developing an understanding of the needs and issues facing the community’s youth, whether it be lack of programming, transportation, money, difficult home lives, availability of facilities, lack of awareness or supervision, and arriving at solutions.
Other duties of the director would include growing activity and sports tourism activities in both communities, seeking sponsorships, writing grants for additional funding sources, reporting progress and achievements to city commissions, providing consistency and longevity while developing a culture of growth and inclusivity.
Blair said the structure and budget necessary for the position should include a competitive salary of between $60,000 and $70,000 annually, plus benefits.
“In addition, an operating budget of $200,000 to $250,000 per year to cover equipment expenses, promotional expenses, sponsorship budget, scholarship budget, travel expenses, and training expenses,” Blair said. “We understand this money has to come from somewhere. In reviewing city budgets, potential funding sources is the critical next step.”
Unallocated city funds, use of a special assessment, revenue enhancement in areas such as the $2.3 billion a year gaming and mining industries, TIF, BID, or Bed and Booze taxes, and community residents, supplemented by sponsors, grants, and donations.
“Funding this position isn’t a decision to be taken lightly,” Blair said. “But investing in our youth is one of the most important things we can do as a community and there are measurable short-term and long-term benefits,” Blair said.
Blair asked that a committee, comprised of commissions from both towns and key community stakeholders be formed to move the initiative forward.
Deadwood Mayor David Ruth, Jr., thanked all in attendance.
“It’s not very often that we have a complete standing room only meeting facility like this,” Ruth. “I do recognize and I do know that I can speak for the Commission that have seen this that it is an issue that does need to be addressed. I’m very happy that in your presentation, Chad, you suggested the first thing that I was going to recommend that we do as communities, as volunteers, as members, that we would formulate a community youth activity committee, that is comprised, as you suggested, representation from the city, representation from the school district, as well as representation from all the different organizations, so you could bring in that communication … so you have our pledge that we would definitely commit to that, as a city.”
Ruth went on to say that the timing of the group’s request is good, in that it gives them the opportunity to meet as an organization a few times and discuss what really needs to be the next steps moving forward.
“Because our budgetary process begins in July for 2024,” Ruth said. “As we stand right now, we unfortunately don’t have a never-ending checkbook, where we can just say, ‘Hey, that’s great. Let’s go ahead and hire this person tomorrow.’ Because we’ll have to identify what a job description would look like, how it’s advertised, and work out a lot of technical logistics that would have to be answered, questions that people normally don’t think about or understand when you start talking about multiple municipalities doing a similar, singular employee and what that looks like and how that works.”
Ruth went on to say that when the first question was raised about being underutilized at the rec center, it opened city officials’ eyes.
“And we took a look at what was going on over there. We realized that there were some training issues that had happened, post-COVID shut-down, that during the COVID reopening we had adjusted some of the hours for safety and some of those staff just weren’t aware of what our actual age requirements were for the different venues and the different activities in the rec center,” Ruth said. “So we made sure the next day that those staff members were re-trained and understood what the age limits were for those facilities.”
Ruth made Blair the point of contact for interest in becoming part of the committee.
Commissioner Sharon Martinisko thanked the parents for being passionate about their kids and said she responded to the first 15 emails she received.
“That’s what it takes,” Martinisko. “I, too, am passionate about kids.”
Commissioner Michael Johnson said he is pleased with what the group is beginning to do.
“I really appreciate our youth, especially today, are so important in our communities,” Johnson said. “To provide for them, activities that keep them out of other things and everything else, so I’m on board with you, all the way.”
“Thanks to everyone who organized this and wrote letters,” said Commissioner Charlie Struble-Mook. “I do not have children, but I really support what we do to make this happen.”
Struble-Mook asked if the group envisioned splitting the director salary between the two communities.
Blair said yes and that he recognizes there are legal hurdles to making that happen.
Commissioner Gary Todd said he, too, applauds the enthusiasm of the group.
“At this time, we’re probably better off forming the committee and working on some of the issues that I think we’re going to have,” Todd said.
“It’s going to be a tough boulder to push up the hill, but I think everyone out here is passionate enough to show up and spend your time today. We’ll lean on you to help us make it happen. If there’s a will, there’s got to be a way that we can make this happen for our children,” Ruth said.
