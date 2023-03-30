L-D Youth Advocacy Group funding for activities, director, programming efforts .jpg

The Lead-Deadwood Youth Advocacy Group wishes to expand and improve programming opportunities for kids in the two towns in the way of sports, art, music, and academic programs. Pioneer photo by Jaci Conrad Pearson

DEADWOOD — With the goal of expanding and improving programming opportunities for local youth in the way of sports, art, music, and academic programs, members of the Lead Deadwood Youth Advocacy group presented themselves in standing room only numbers at the March 20 Deadwood City Commission meeting, building their case and requesting between $260,000 and $320,000 in funding for the hire of a community activities director and the orchestration of associated programming. 

Chad Blair, of the Lead-Deadwood Youth Advocacy Group, addressed the commission with what his organization sees as an opportunity that would improve the lives of area youth and better the community.

