L-D Sports Network?

LEAD — It could be described as something akin to the “Lead-Deadwood Sports Network,” as Lead-Deadwood School District Technology Director Jamie Hohn explained the roll-out of pixelate camera technology that will be introduced in the district early next year, bringing sports streaming abilities to the general public at a subscription price.
Hohn explained that the National Federation of High School Activities (NFHS) recently made the cameras available to the district.
“After COVID, they came out with the opportunity for schools to actually get two pixelate cameras for installation cost only,” Hohn said. “Essentially, what a pixelate camera is, is a moveable camera that is actually motion-sensored, that ties to a computer and all you have to do is program it and, say, you’re in Gym 1, your game’s going to start at 6 o’clock, and it will automatically start recording for you and it’ll follow people around and then, they actually store it on their servers and it is a subscription-based program that you can subscribe to as a parent, grandparent, whatever, and get on and watch the games.”
The subscription is either per event or via season pass.
“We were able to get two of them,” Hohn said. “One for Gym 1 and one out at the football field for installation price, which was $2,500 for the pair.”
Hohn has been working with the city to borrow the internet at the Days of ’76 Museum.
“Which is awesome, because we’re only out there six or seven home games,” she said. “And we’ll just be able to borrow their internet and it’ll run the camera for us. And it’ll be pretty neat because nobody will have to sit there with a joystick and follow people around.”
Installation is slated for Jan. 6 and 7, 2021.
Lead-Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs asked what the subscription prices would be.
Hohn said she believes subscription rates are $69.99 per year and $10.99 per event, with a school-wide subscription rate available to the district, as well.
“The nice thing is that there are quite a few other schools – I’m not sure about other local schools – but, I believe Chamberlain has it and there are quite a few more East River, for sure, so you can watch anything. You don’t have to stick to just Lead-Deadwood events. It could be anybody that has a pixelate.”
School Board Member Amber Vogt asked what a typical camera would cost if the district had to buy one.
Hohn estimated upwards of $1,500.
“So, it’s a pretty good deal,” Hohn said.
“With the subscriptions, depending on the longevity of the contract, this will actually start getting money back after a certain amount of time, with a contract, which is very neat, as well,” Hohn said.
Vogt suggested purchasing a camera for Gym 2, as well, to include middle school sports viewing.
School district officials will explore that option.
“Thank you for doing this,” Vogt said. “It’s important to a lot of people, especially amongst everything going on.”
