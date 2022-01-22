L-D schools will shift to period schedule in 2022-2023

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District officials will knock out the block schedule in 2022-2023, choosing instead to streamline both middle and high school grades to a period schedule instead.
L-D High School Principal Mark Jacobs said conversations regarding the change have been ongoing.
“The staff survey results indicate an overwhelming desire for change,” Jacobs said. “And that there was a stagnant culture with some of the block scheduling and that SRB (student responsibility block) was just a behavior nightmare to have kids sit there for 90 minutes.”
Jacobs said two different models have been proposed.
“Obviously, the number one thing, we want to get mirrored pretty closely with the middle school. That way, we can more effectively utilize those teachers that are teaching middle school classes and teaching high school classes.”
The proposed high school schedule incorporates 47-minute periods and time to pass between classes of five minutes. Period 4A is a study hall from 11:01-11:31 a.m. Period 4B is lunch, from 11:36 a.m.-12:01 p.m.
The proposed middle school schedule incorporates 49-minute periods and time to pass between classes of three minutes. Period 4A is lunch from 11:03-11:28 a.m. Period 4B is homeroom from 11:31 a.m.-12:01 p.m.
Classes begin at 8:30 a.m. in both middle and high school and end at 3:27 p.m. at the high school and 3:29 p.m. at the middle school.
“Some of the times, as far as passing, a minute here, a minute there, as far as the classes, might get tweaked as we start to build this, but, we think this is a pretty good first draft as getting kind of a skeleton version in,” Jacobs said. “One of the things you don’t see here that will be part of the conversation this spring, as we actually start to input classes, is part of the conversation was, for example, with a woods class or a welding class, might be needing more time, so, if we scheduled it back to back, you’d have more of that traditional 90 minutes for those kids, just because, some of those classes do require more time. We wanted to listen to what the teachers said. We took the input they gave us and this is what we came up with for a first draft.”
The new schedule incorporates slightly more time for passing classes in the high school.
“It takes a little bit longer to get around,” Jacobs said. “The middle school, they’re over here a couple times a day, but, for the most part, their building’s a little bit smaller.”
Dr. Erik Person, superintendent of the district, pointed out that every class, middle and high school, starts at the same time.
“So the discrepancy comes at the end of the period,” he added.
Jacobs said that while a few tweaks to the proposed model may be required, what was presented to the board is what the district will go with for a middle and high school period schedule, beginning in the fall.
“This is pretty much what it’s going to look like,” Jacobs said.
