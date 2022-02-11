L-D Schools superintendent speaks out against short-term housing, calls for ‘sensible limit’

LEAD — The lack of available housing is a major reason the Lead-Deadwood School District is seeing enrollments drop, and part of the reason the district is facing funding shortfalls, Erik Person, superintendent of the Lead-Deadwood School District told members of the Lead City Commission Monday.
Person’s comments were within the context of a much larger discussion the city has been leading in recent weeks, to determine whether it is necessary to regulate or restrict short-term rentals within city limits. The discussion, which officially started at city meetings in January, is ongoing this month as city officials continue to take public input from proponents and opponents who are passionate in their views about short-term rentals. Many property owners who operate short-term rentals have asked the city to leave their businesses alone and forego any further regulations, citing safety measures that are already put in place by the Department of Health and rental management firms such as Airbnb, Inc.
But on Monday, the quality of community took center stage at the city commission meeting, as proponents to regulations and restrictions expressed concern over the current housing shortage. Person was there to let city officials know how the lack of workforce housing for families is affecting the schools.
Person explained that the Lead-Deadwood School District is unique because the area has $1 billion in assessed valuations, with declining enrollment that is currently at about 700 students. Due to its high number of valuations, the school district does not receive state aid dollars, and has historically drawn about 3 mills of property taxes for its capitol outlay budget. But changes to state law last year say that the district can either draw 3 mills from property taxes or $3,441 per student, whichever is less.
“It’s a very recent thing that there is a cap beyond the 3 mills that we’ve had for decades,” Person said. “It’s new to have a per-student cap. The situation we’re facing is we have declining enrollment. Although we have a huge assessed valuation, we are limited in how much revenue we can generate off of that as our enrollment goes down.”
Person explained that while the per-student funding is directed toward the district’s capital outlay budget, which is used to maintain and provide facilities, the district is allowed to draw from those dollars for use in the general fund, for operating expenses. So far, he said the Lead-Deadwood School District has lost $1.2 million in funding due to the per-student cap. To put that in perspective, he said last year the district drew $1 million from its capital outlay budget to supplement the general fund.
“That’s a heck of a hole in our budget, and it’s hurting our ability to operate and maintain facilities,” he said. “The projection is that it is going to keep going down. We’ve had tremendous growth in the Black Hills. But within the school district, it’s not necessarily families. I don’t want to tell you your business, but I think the school district’s situation is something I hope we pay attention to. We need to have a larger discussion at some point of what we can do for housing to make it affordable for families to live here. That is what is driving our enrollment numbers down. Families are having a hard time finding housing they can afford.”
Person used himself as an example. In July he took the position as the new superintendent of schools. But after taking a look at the real estate market prices and available housing, he opted to purchase land and build his own house with his own hands, to try and save on costs.
“That may not be something everyone can do,” he said, as he asked the city to consider a “sensible limit” to short term housing. “I’m all for capitalism and growth in industry, but I see the rising property values and the lack of availability of family properties as something that is detrimental to our school district.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.