Immersive science projects like these seen at Neutrino Days are likely to make their way to Lead-Deadwood Elementary classrooms as part of a $67K STEM Education Grant secured by the district that involves a Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) and school collaboration for science curriculum development.

LEAD — An initiative designed to ramp up science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education among the Lead-Deadwood School District’s youngest cohort will be funded by a $67,000 state Department of Education grant secured by the district and will be used in a Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) curriculum development collaboration.

Erik Person, the school district’s superintendent, announced the grant award at the Jan. 12 school board meeting.

