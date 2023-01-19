LEAD — An initiative designed to ramp up science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM) education among the Lead-Deadwood School District’s youngest cohort will be funded by a $67,000 state Department of Education grant secured by the district and will be used in a Sanford Underground Research Facility (SURF) curriculum development collaboration.
Erik Person, the school district’s superintendent, announced the grant award at the Jan. 12 school board meeting.
“We were happy to receive news last week that we were awarded a K-5 STEM grant, and it’s going to be designed with some professional development and some capacity building to create classroom materials, lessons, experiments, that kind of thing,” Person said.
The purpose of the grant initiative is to support the development of new and expand existing K-5 STEM programming, materials, and resources. The grant opportunity was funded with federal dollars available to the South Dakota Department of Education through the American Rescue Plan.
“It’s federal COVID money that the state is regranting.” Person said. “I think there’s great potential to help us build capacity for science teaching.”
Lead-Deadwood Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters said building capacity is a good thing.
“And obviously, working with the lab is going to be an amazing opportunity to connect and start working through some of our professional development days we have, yet this year,” Kosters said. “By the time they’re all done, they’re going to have unit plans, lesson plans. They’ll do some professional development during the summer and then have that material to take into school next year that we will cultivate with a really high, really strong SURF integration.”
Person cited two barriers to success for science instruction at the elementary school level.
“The main premise behind this is that, where maybe our science instruction can be improved a little bit in the elementary school is a lack of time,” Person said. “Teachers are so focused on, have so much pressure on teaching reading and math. And, then, too, most elementary teachers, science isn’t their strong content area. So, the main idea is, well, we’re going to provide some time, some paid time, for you to develop these things and we’re also going to provide some collaborators to make it kind of ‘sciencey.’ So that’ll be Sanford’s role. And then, our teachers, are, of course, the experts on ‘Now wait a minute, here’s what we know third graders can and can’t do.’ So, yeah, I think it’s going to be a fun collaboration.”
School Board Member Amber Vogt asked if, once developed, teachers will be able to utilize the lessons on an ongoing basis.
Kosters said yes and that statewide sharing of the lessons was written into the grant.
Person proposed having a science coach employed by the district next year with federal funds to help implement the lessons.
“To really help them get wheels under it,” he added.
Person said, at the end of the day, students will benefit from the grant in the way of higher quality science instruction.
“This project is geared towards providing time for those teachers to develop higher quality science lessons, activities, and experiments,” Person said. “It’s designed to bring them together with science professionals from SURF that can help with that content piece and help them, with the added time created, that we’ve made for them, helping them to dig deeper into the science content standards.”
The school and SURF collaboration was secured prior to Person applying for the grant, in an effort to bolster involvement between the two entities.
“Given that the lab is right here in our town, this was a perfect opportunity for that,” Person said. “When I saw the grant was available, I contacted the education and outreach coordinator from SURF and said, ‘Hey, here’s an idea. Can we work together on this?’,” Person said.
Setting goals and objectives for the project will come first, followed by SURF collaboration to identify science standards that will be part of the new science curriculum.
“There are going to be paid work days for the teachers throughout the summer to actually dig in, get their hands dirty, and do the work of preparing the experiments, activities, and lessons, so that when we’re done, each teacher is going to walk away, for their grade level, with some tools that they can use, some lessons that they’ve prepared, so that when you’re in the heart of the school year … you’re going to have some science lessons and activities of high quality, already prepared that they can pull off the shelf and use,” Person said. “Also, our goal is to have a certain percentage of these materials be shareable. So if we develop something really cool to teach this particular science concept, other teachers around the state will be able to take our plan and do this activity and ask the essential questions that go along with this activity and then their kids can master the standards we’re holding our kids to.”
The grant monies will be used for materials, paid time for teachers outside of contract time, and teacher substitutes, should the need arise.
Person said there was an immediate connection for him when he saw the grant was available.
“It struck a chord with me and looked like an opportunity because it’s STEM-related and the lab here in Lead is a local resource that we’ve wanted to tap into a little more,” Person said. “When I started writing the grant, I thought, ‘OK, what can we do that’s going to meaningfully impact how we teach science to kids. Not just a flash in the pan, but more than that, that’s going to be potentially transformational, that’s going to build capacity in our school?’ I think this project is going to be impactful enough to be a catalyst for us to get moving in the right direction. Let me be clear. The issue is not that our science instruction is broken, but we’ve got a world-class research facility right here in town, so I think it’s only a natural fit to take our science instruction in our local school and make it next level.”
