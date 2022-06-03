L-D schools propose $16M budget for 2023

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District officials proposed a $15,994,780 budget for fiscal year 2023, roughly a $1.1 million increase compared to 2022’s budget of $14,823,627.
Preliminary valuations show an increase of approximately 32% from FY 2022.
Because the Lead-Deadwood School District receives no state aid, school district revenue in the general fund is determined by a local effort.
Property values set by the county and mill levies set by the state are the two major items that dictate district revenue and because neither of them is controlled by the school district, identifying revenue numbers is challenging.
Property taxes collected generate 75% of the district’s revenue and are the means by which the Lead-Deadwood School District is funded.
L-D School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa began the budget discussion at the May 10 Board of Education meeting by talking general fund appropriations.
General fund appropriations for 2022-2023 are $8,533,705.
“General fund raises totaled just a little under $300,000,” Rantapaa said. “For FY 2023, the district is saving $201,261 in staffing through attrition.”
Expenditures in the general fund include a gift from the Mary Jensen estate to start a business class at the high school in the fall.
Total appropriations to the Mary Jensen fund for 2022-2023 are $124,283.
Total appropriations to the Capital Outlay fund for 2022-2023 are $5,049,979.
“The capital outlay appropriations include the final phase of the renovations to the elementary school, which includes the cafeteria/kitchen remodel.
Special Education appropriations for 2022-2023 are $1,890,063.
Total appropriations to the Enterprise fund for 2022-2023 are $4,200.
Total appropriations to the Food Service fund for 2022-2023 are $392,550.
Rantapaa said that the district’s budget will be balanced and that the means of finance will match the appropriations in each fund.
School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person said it’s important to remember the district still has a structural deficit.
“We’re going to hear some push back from some people when we talk about trying to bring down expenditures and that kind of thing,” Person said. “A couple of things people are going to say is ‘the budget looks fine, taxes are going up, your revenue is going up.’ Well, when you talk about the increase to the valuations, that doesn’t necessarily mean that’s how much people’s taxes are going to go up. But it’s a strong indication of what’s happening. There’s going to be some shock value when people get their tax bills this year. I think we’ve already heard some of that. So I think we still have to address the structural deficit. Yes, there’s more revenue, which gets us closer … that’s taking into account the savings that’s already built in by absorbing some positions. Doing some of those things are a little bit painful. Things look pretty good, in part, because we are taking those measures. “
Person said school district officials will have some decisions to make when it comes to setting levies.
“Because there’s a formula. It’s not just the assessments. It’s the assessments times the levy,” Person said. “There’s got to be a balance there … the way to address these budget issues is two-fold. To attack the revenue side, which is happening through the assessments going up, but also through the expenditure side. We’ll just have to find that right balance.”
Person said the district does not have to levy the maximum in all property classifications.
“I would plant the seed,” Person said. “For homeowners, we talked about how expensive it is to live in the school district, for our residents and how that impacts our enrollment. Well, we might have an opportunity to give a little break to residents, homeowners, and differentiate that way.”
The budget will be formally adopted at the July Board of Education meeting.
