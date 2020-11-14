L-D schools down to one active COVID case

Spearfish, SD (57783)

Today

Windy. A mix of rain and snow showers this morning will give way to clearing this afternoon. High near 40F. Winds WNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.