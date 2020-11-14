L-D schools down to one active COVID case

LEAD — Despite a no mask mandate policy adopted in August, the Lead-Deadwood School District was down to one COVID-19 case and eight close contacts in its buildings, as reported to the school board Tuesday evening.
“We are on a bit of a COVID rollercoaster, and I think it’s the same in lots of places,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold. “Different spikes at different times.”
Oct. 13, the district had four positive staff and student cases.
Oct. 27, the district had 16.
“As of yesterday, we had one active positive case,” Leikvold said. “As of today, we have two. As of tomorrow, we’ll have one again.”
Leikvold said there isn’t significant spread in the buildings and that most of what is happening is out in the community.
In total, the district has had 47 positive COVID-19 cases since the Sturgis Rally and 93 close contacts.
As of Tuesday, the close contacts numbered 27.
“It was eight (close contacts) yesterday morning, and we had about seven households where parents tested positive, anywhere from two to five children impacted who are now out on quarantine,” Leikvold said. “From a public health standpoint, it’s good that we’re identifying the close contacts and they’re not still in school. From an educational standpoint, it’s not great.”
Leikvold said he isn’t making any recommendations for change right now.
The Lead-Deadwood Middle and High School fall choir concerts will be held in Gym 1 Monday to accommodate social distancing measures and middle school wrestling has started.
“We believe we need to try to do it and do it responsibly, because we think our kids need to do those sorts of things,” Leikvold said.
The Elementary School choir concerts will be held in December in Outlaw Square, weather permitting.
Remote learning policy change
Leikvold reported there are currently 42 remote learners at the high school, 23 at the middle school, and 23 at the elementary school.
“That is down about 30 from where we were,” Leikvold said. “We have had conversations with students and parents about they need to be engaged and if they’re not, they need to come back. We have had the conversation and made the decision we’re adding no more new remotes. If they’re quarantined for two weeks, that’s different, but we are not honoring choice at this point. Because we know it’s hard on our teachers. We don’t want to keep adding kids.”
The three choices for students now are face-to-face learning, remote learning with a doctor’s note, and home schooling.
“Our goal is to have everybody here and get back to face to face and to have everybody here,” Leikvold said. “We understand that there’s still a lot of issues with the COVID and so we’re not ready to just get rid of the whole thing right now. Quite frankly, we do have several students who are doing fine in that model. We just need to make sure that the ones that aren’t need to come back.”
Mask conversation
Considering the rapidly-increasing rising number of COVID-19 cases in Lawrence County, Leikvold asked the board if they have any interest in revising the no mask mandate policy the district put in place Aug. 4 with a 3-2 vote not to require masks be worn in the district’s buildings, but, instead, to strongly encourage their use.
Board Chairwoman Suzanne Rogers, who voted against the no mask mandate, said she would like to revisit the mask issue.
“Even though our cases are staying low in the school, at some point, it’s going to be in the school,” Rogers said. “Do we do an issue to mitigate it before we have to go full remote? … I just think an ounce of prevention keeps us where we are versus a lot of schools across the state are going to remote learning, totally or didn’t get to play football sometimes or didn’t get to have some of their activities.”
Board Member Tera Mau said she hadn’t had any complaints from constituents regarding her vote, which was against the no mask mandate.
“I guess I’m OK with sticking with what we’ve been doing,” she said. “I think everything seems to be safe in the schools.”
“I say for now, we stay the course,” said board member Tim Madsen.
“I feel the school’s pretty safe and you need to be able to take your mask off when you feel you can take your mask off,” said Board Member Amber Diers.
School Nurse Laurie Rogers said she agrees with Rogers.
“We aren’t seeing a lot in the school right now and it is a lot coming from home, but as Dr. Leikvold said, it can all change in eight hours,” Rogers said.
Leikvold said the big concern for him has always been enforceability and losing students if masks are mandated.
“That’s where you guys need to make that decision,” Leikvold said.
It was decided that the mask discussion may be an agenda item at the School Board Retreat Meeting Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.
