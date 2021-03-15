L-D schools award Phase 3A facilities update elementary bathroom project for $206K

LEAD — At a cost of $4.1 million, Phase 3 of the Lead-Deadwood School District’s facilities update will be completed over the course of two summers, with the first of the two final phases in the initiative ramping up in May.
Tuesday, the Lead-Deadwood School Board awarded work for phase 3A, the elementary bathroom project in the amount of $205,600 to SECO Construction, Inc. of Rapid City.
Phase 3A work begins with a second-floor bathroom remodel project this summer. The Lead-Deadwood Elementary School kitchen and cafeteria will then be remodeled in 2022, as part of Phase 3B of the district’s facility update.
School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa said four bids were received.
The three other bids received were: CVD Construction of Spearfish for $208,000, MAC Constructors of Rapid City for $208,700, and Gustafson Builders of Rapid City for $289,000.
The bathroom remodel project is slated to be completed by Aug. 24. The kitchen remodel is slated to be completed by Aug. 23, 2022, and the cafeteria remodel is slated to be complete by Dec. 31, 2022.
In November 2020, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to finance $3.1 million of the $4.1 million Phase 3 facilities update with capital outlay certificates at an interest rate of 1.44%.
The $3.1 million was recently distributed to the district and the first payment of $335,833 is due Aug. 21.
Phase one work involved installation of a high school elevator, tuckpointing at the high school and elementary schools, and two retaining walls at the elementary school at a cost of $1.3 million.
Phase 2A work consisted of renovating third and fourth floor classrooms and bathrooms, as well as the installation of a rooftop air conditioning unit and making the auditorium handicap accessible at a cost of $3.4 million.
Phase 2B entailed renovating the second floor and moving the school offices from second floor at the top of the stairs to the building, to the first floor, just off the lunchroom, at street level, at a cost of $2.1 million.
