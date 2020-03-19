L-D schools announces COVID-19 education plans

LEAD — When it comes to educating kids in the Lead-Deadwood School District, the buildings might be closed for at least the next two weeks, but the show will go on Tuesday, Gov. Kristi Noem extended the closure of South Dakota schools through March 27.
Until then, what parents, staff and students in the Lead-Deadwood School District will do in regard to such school functions as education, activities, and eating were addressed by administrators and the Board of Education at a special meeting Tuesday.
“Over the past week, we have been busy planning for this possibility,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold. “We are at the point where we need to prepare lessons to be delivered outside the walls of the classroom to all students in all courses.”
Leikvold presented the board with a letter that will be send to all parents Wednesday, outlining how the district will proceed. The letter is also posted on the school web site.
Distance learning
Teachers have been asked to put together lesson plans for students to do at home on a weekly basis and how to communicate those plans to parents and students.
All students who have digital access will need to login to their K-12 email for updates and ongoing correspondence.
If students are unable to access their email and have no internet, the district’s technology integrationist, Jamie Hohn would address those issues.
Learning packets will be distributed Friday, according to the following schedule.
Elementary school
In the lunchroom at the following times on Friday:
Pre-K, 8-9 a.m.; kindergarten, 9-10 a.m.; Grade 1, 10-11 a.m.; Grade 2, 11 a.m.-noon; grade 3, noon-1 p.m.; grade 4, 1-2 p.m.; grade 5, 2-3 p.m.
Parents should enter and exit the elementary building through the kindergarten doors.
“We ask that only one person per household attends to pick up items, so that we do not create a larger gathering,” Leikvold said.
In addition, third-, fourth-, and fifth-grade students will be issued the computer they use in their classroom so they will be able to log in at home. Parents may elect to use their home computer to access virtual lessons.
Middle school
In the multi-purpose room by first letter of last name, on Friday.
Grade 6: A-G, 8-8:30 a.m.; H-P, 8:30-9 a.m.; Q-Z, 9-9:30 a.m.
Grade 7: A-G, 10-10:30 a.m.; H-P, 10:30-11 a.m.; Q-Z, 11-11:30 a.m.
Grade 8: A-G, noon-12:30 p.m.; H-P, 12:30-1 p.m.; Q-Z, 1-1:30 p.m.
High school
In the cafeteria by first letter of last name, on Friday.
Grade 9: A-G, 8-8:30 a.m.; H-P, 8:30-9 a.m.; Q-Z, 9-9:30 a.m.
Grade 10: A-G, 10-10:30 a.m.; H-P, 10:30-11; Q-Z, 11-11:30 a.m.
Grade 11: A-G, noon-12:30 p.m.; H-P, 12:30-1 p.m.; Q-Z, 1-1:30 p.m.
Grade 12: A-G, 1:30-2 p.m.; H-P, 2-2:30 p.m.; Q-Z, 2:30-3 p.m. Q-Z, 2:30-3 p.m.
Students in the middle and high school will be able to pick up books, computers, etc. at these times, as well.
In directing staff on how to proceed in providing students with assignments and developing lesson plans, Leikvold urged teachers to keep it simple, be flexible, and not to overburden students or parents.
“We are asking that they do weekly assignments. Incorporate current events and real life activities when possible,” he said. “There are no gold days or maroon days or blocks or set times and we will not be taking attendance. The concept of grading may be difficult, so try to be creative and flexible. It is okay for them to collaborate with each other. We all need to support each other.”
Feeding students
Administrators also discussed feeding children and announced the schedule for doing so, beginning Monday from 10-11 a.m.
“All enrolled students in the Lead-Deadwood School District will be served free breakfast and lunch,” Leikvold said. “All meals will be distributed at the high school through the outside cafeteria door. On Monday, they will receive lunch for Monday and breakfast for Tuesday. Tuesday they will receive Tuesday lunch and Wednesday breakfast. Thursday receive Thursday lunch and Friday breakfast. Friday they will receive Friday lunch and a breakfast.”
The district is asking that only one person per household attends the lunch pick-up, so as not to create a larger gathering.
All school activities are suspended and/or cancelled during the closure, including practices.
All staff will come in at staggered times to prepare assignments Thursday for Friday distribution to students and will work from home during the shutdown.
“No one will be allowed in the buildings without clearance by an administrator,” Leikvold said.
All staff will continue to be paid for their normal working hours during the school shutdown.
Leikvold made the recommendation to continue doing so. School board member Amber Vogt said the decision to do so would be good for the community.
School board member Tim Madsen asked if the district would need to extend the school year, in order to make up lost school days.
“When we’re through with this week, we’ll be over two from our traditional five snow days that we tend to forgive,” Leikvold said. “Once we get to six or seven, we have to make them up because we’re out of compliance with the state. Right now, we’re at seven. Next week puts us at 12.”
Leikvold said it would be very difficult to make up that many days.
“We could probably make up some of them, and we’ll have conversations about that,” he said, adding that having students attend school on previously scheduled vacation days and extending the school day may be options to accomplish that. “The not-so-traditional part is going into June. And I will tell you. I do not believe going into June is an option in Deadwood, due to the tourism industry.”
Leikvold cited a Department of Education directive that states the department would consider a waiver to instructional time.
“This means we need to try, knowing full well it will be bumpy and full of room for improvement,” Leikvold said. “We will try making up some of our days, somewhere along the line. Although, if the current situation continues, that’s not going to happen. There’s no way. The CDC says no groups bigger than 10. Well, that’s every classroom we have.”
Vogt asked if the online instruction will count as contact days.
Leikvold said “It does.”
A survey will be sent out digitally to all parents and guardians asking how many students they have who need meals for the “Grab ‘N Go sack lunch program, as well as who needs internet connectivity.
“We recognize how difficult this situation is for everyone. We will be flexible and accommodating as we move forward. When you have questions or concerns or would just like to talk, please feel free to reach out to us,” Leikvold said. “We are so looking forward to getting all of our students back and returning to our normal school life.”
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.