L-D Schools $4.1M Phase 3 Facility Update timeline announced

LEAD — There is work to be done this winter, prior to the official start-up of the $4.1 million third and final phase of the Lead-Deadwood School District’s facility update.
Dec. 14, Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Dan Leikvold rolled out the scheduling plan to the Board of Education.
Over the next few months, schematic and design development will occur with the following completion dates: Dec. 15 Restroom Addition Schematic Design; Jan. 8, 2021 Restroom Addition Design and Development; Feb. 9, 2021 Construction Documents.
The district then hopes to bid out the restroom project March 4, 2021 and April 20, 2021 begin design fashion for kitchen and cafeteria remodel and August 24 marks the completion of the second floor restroom.
“So that will be done over the summer,” Leikvold said. “School, we’re going to propose at the first reading of our calendar in January, to start September 1, so we’re asking them to be done August. 24.”
The cafeteria and kitchen remodel will be done in 2022, with Aug. 23, 2022 slated as the completion date for the kitchen and Dec. 31, 2022 slated as the cafeteria completion date.
“So that will be the long one,” Leikvold said.
In November, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to finance $3.1 million of the $4.1 million Phase 3 facilities update with capital outlay certificates at an interest rate of 1.44%.
The $3.1 million will be distributed to the district soon and the first payment of $335,833 is due Aug. 21, 2021.
The first phase of the project begins during the summer of 2021 and is a restroom replacement.
The second phase, a kitchen and cafeteria remodel, is slated to occur April-December, 2022.
Phase one work involved installation of a high school elevator, tuckpointing at the high school and elementary schools, and two retaining walls at the elementary school at a cost of $1.3 million.
Phase 2A work consisted of renovating third and fourth floor classrooms and bathrooms, as well as the installation of a rooftop air conditioning unit and making the auditorium handicap accessible at a cost of $3.4 million.
Phase 2B entailed renovating the second floor and moving the school offices from second floor at the top of the stairs to the building, to the first floor, just off the lunchroom, at street level, at a cost of $2.1 million.
