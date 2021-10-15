L-D School officials talk timeline on $4.1M renovation at elementary school

DEADWOOD – A portion of the third and final phase of the Lead-Deadwood School District renovation project will occur while school is in session and Tuesday, school district officials talked timeline regarding the tail end of the $4.1 million Phase 3B project.
The third phase was planned in two phases, the first of which, Phase 3A, a second-floor bathroom remodel project that was completed this summer.
The Lead-Deadwood Elementary School kitchen and cafeteria will now be remodeled in 2022, as part of Phase 3B of the district’s facility update.
Bids on Phase 3B will be opened Nov. 11.
“For that construction, looking at April 4 as being a start date on some of it,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “We talked about that kitchen being in that April 4 and possibly, or probably, the cafeteria area. There’s a little bit of a caveat with that. We’ve got to find another suitable space to feed kids and we think we’ve got a couple of options we can work through with that. But these timelines, to kind of push that, look like a completion date of October 28. So anything we do that’s
going to delay those things would push that completion date back.”
Person said conversations have been had regarding use of the auditorium area as a cafeteria space.
The space has a sloped floor, but an estimate has been obtained for leveling the floor to make it adequate for use as a cafeteria.
“This is one of the last original spaces in the Deadwood school, so part of this is we’d like to take the baseboard and the trim – that’ll be part of it – they’ll have to pull that off and salvage it,” Person said. “But really, the flat floor would make this a lot more usable space, not only for that cafeteria time, but then beyond that, we use this for a larger meeting room.”
Person said the intent is to put the floor leveling cost on the American Rescue Plan Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relieve (ARP ESSER) application and plan.
“Try to use some of that federal money, so it’s not out of our pocket, necessarily,” Person said.
School Board Member Tim Madsen asked when the floor leveling would be done.
Person said sometime this winter.
“In time to be ready to go this spring,” Person said. “Prior to that April date, for sure.”
Lead-Deadwood Maintenance and Transportation Supervisor Bill Snow said the estimate for leveling the floor is around $49,000.
Person said possible changes to the original Phase 3B plan include more extensive HVAC work, which may come out of the ARP ESSER money, as well.
“Along with that, there will be some additional design work and that’s $14,000,” Person said. “So we’re kind of looking to leverage and swap some funds, do some things out of ARP and ESSER to free up some dollars in capital outlay for that $14,000 design work, as well.”
Snow said during Christmas break would probably be the best time to do the floor leveling.
“It won’t take them long to get it done, but it is going to be a little noisy in here,” Snow said.
School Board Member Amber Diers said she likes the idea of the auditorium being a usable space.
“Because I’ve been in here many times where pencils are rolling off the table,” Diers said. “It’s not a usable space, I mean, it’s usable space with chairs in here and using it as an auditorium, but that’s not what it’s used as most of the time.”
Person said the floor leveling is not built into the budget.
“So if we don’t get approval through the ARP money, through the federal money, we’re not just going to go ahead and level this floor. That might change some of these other things, but that is contingent,” Person said. “I feel pretty confident we can get that approved, but I just want you to be aware that there is that caveat. We’re not just going to pull money out of thin air. It’s got to be approved for the ARP in order for that to happen.”
In November 2020, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to finance $3.1 million of the $4.1 million Phase 3 facilities update with capital outlay certificates at an interest rate of 1.44%.
Phase one work involved installation of a high school elevator, tuckpointing at the high school and elementary schools, and two retaining walls at the elementary school at a cost of $1.3 million.
Phase 2A work consisted of renovating third and fourth floor classrooms and bathrooms, as well as the installation of a rooftop air conditioning unit and making the auditorium handicap accessible at a cost of $3.4 million.
Phase 2B entailed renovating the second floor and moving the school offices from second floor at the top of the stairs to the building, to the first floor, just off the lunchroom, at street level, at a cost of $2.1 million.
