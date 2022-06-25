L-D school officials propose tax break for local taxpayers

LEAD — With valuations up in the Lead-Deadwood School District, and personnel expenses reduced through attrition, an opt-out is off the table for now and school district officials are considering giving local homeowners a tax break in FY 2022-2023, as reflected in a levy discussion held June 20 at the Board of Education meeting.
“We’ve talked about the fact that the tax valuations are going up,” said Lead-Deadwood School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “And so, just trying to be fiscally responsible, we’re trying to look at ways that we can maybe give a little bit of relief, especially to our local taxpayers, our home owners. It’s so expensive to live in our district that we see negative impact on our enrollment because it’s so hard to live here. So what we’re proposing in the general fund levy, for instance, is to lower the owner occupied levy from the max levy, kind of talk about what numbers we shoot for. We’re shooting for about a $300,000 decrease within the district. Now that doesn’t mean — what that’s going to do for individual people’s tax bills, I can’t say that. I don’t know. But I know it will have this impact — if you’re a home owner in this district, your taxes would be less than if we just levy at the max.”
Lead-Deadwood School District Business Manager Margie Rantapaa said the maximum levy for Owner Occupied taxes payable in 2023 is 3.048 per $1,000 of valuation, which is down from 3.153 for taxes payable in 2022.
“The $300,000 decrease would be for a calendar year,” Rantapaa said. “The impact to FY ’23 budget would be approximately $150,000.”
Since the proposed budget in May, Rantapaa increased both the utility and fuel line items in General Fund by approximately $100,000 to account for the increase the district is seeing in the bills.
There was also discussion about not requesting the maximum levy in the Special Education Fund. Rantapaa said the Special Education Fund has a healthy fund balance. In the past, the district has applied to the Extra Ordinary Cost Fund (ECF) in the Special Education Fund to cover expenses. In order to apply to the ECF the district has to request the maximum levy. The revenue in the Special Education Fund is adequate to cover the expenditures.
“We’re no longer talking opt out,” said School Board Member Tim Madsen. “So what does that look like now when that’s off the table and we lower the levy, now we’ve got additional revenue from the increase in valuations.”
Person said the increase in valuations, combined with staffing changes through attrition are helping the district accomplish its financial goals and objectives.
“There have been some cost-saving measures, as well as those valuations,” Person said. “Kind of like I told you guys back in the fall, is we would try and attack both sides of the equation — revenue and expenditures. I think that’s only responsible. When I presented the information on the opt out, we were presenting that as one option. I think we heard from the taxpayers that, hey, we’d like you to cut spending first. So we’re working on that. Then also with those new valuations, people are going to take a hit and it’s not just going to be the schools — schools, county, but, we’ll try to help where we can.”
No decision to lower the levies was made. Instead, the discussion was started within the district.
“I just wanted to see what your thoughts are,” Rantapaa said. “In the FY 2022 budget we are transferring one million dollars from the capital outlay fund to the General Fund to balance the budget. The increase in valuations certainly helps the shortfall in the General Fund.”
Person said he doesn’t think the district should necessarily grow its fund balance.
“Sometimes it’s okay to have a little growth there. You have to have that sometimes,” he said. “But as a general rule, we should have kind of a wash, so I would rather see us reduce a little bit of that $1 million transfer, not grow the fund balance a bunch … what we’re trying to do is wean ourselves off of that $1 million transfer. So rather than growing the general fund balance, we’re trying to get by with less than $1 million.
School Board Member Suzanne Rogers asked if the district lowered the special education levy and was unable to access the extraordinary cost fund, if it would just be for one year.
Rantapaa said that yes, it is an annual decision.
“We’ve got a healthy fund balance in special ed, so we don’t really have a lot of risk, a lot of exposure there,” Person said. “I don’t think we need to just overtax, then bankroll the taxpayers’ money.”
Madsen asked how long it had been since the district used the extraordinary cost fund.
Special Education Director Jay Beagle said it’s been at least four years since the district used the fund.
“The last time the district received money from the ECF was FY 2018,” Rantapaa said.
The district will make a final decision on the levy discussion with the consideration of its FY 2022-2023 budget at the next Board of Education meeting July 12.
