L-D school officials discuss final facilities update

LEAD — At a cost of $4,094,887, Phase 3 of the Lead-Deadwood School District’s facilities update will be done over the course of two summers, with the first of the two final phases in the initiative recently completed and the second ready to ramp up in April 2022.
Phase 3A work began with a second-floor bathroom remodel project this summer. The Lead-Deadwood Elementary School kitchen and cafeteria will then be remodeled in 2022, as part of Phase 3B of the district’s facility update.
Brandon Watts of JLG Architects addressed the board regarding phase 3B, explaining that the current cafeteria configuration consists of one story, with no access to natural light.
“What we’ve done is come through and take a portion of the classroom above, the library above, and the small classroom in order to open up a two-story volume,” Watts said. “A big part of this that we’re considering very heavily is acoustics.”
A skyway bridge to the second-floor corridor is planned.
“What we see in schools a lot is visual to different spaces is huge for natural light and also a security standpoint, to see what’s going on throughout the spaces and see what’s happening in the library. Activity is always very welcome,” Watts said.
The cafeteria remodel will add 1,500 additional square feet of space, allowing for larger lunch groups and fewer lunch times.
An individual break-out space that allows for a one-on-one learning environment is also planned.
Superintendent Dr. Erik Person asked Watts to explain how much of the library space will be taken to open up the second story, as he was surprised that it was a much lower amount of space was being sacrificed than he would have thought.
“It’s actually a very small amount, about 400 square feet of library space that is being removed for the two-story volume, itself,” Watts said. “It’s not a big difference in terms of overall library size.”
Watts said a firmer overall budget will be developed soon, as construction costs are trending upward.
The bid process is slated to begin in late October.
The kitchen remodel is slated to begin in April 2022 and be completed by Aug. 23, 2022, and the cafeteria remodel is slated to begin June 1 and be completed by Dec. 31, 2022.
In November 2020, the Board of Education adopted a resolution to finance $3.1 million of the $4.1 million Phase 3 facilities update with capital outlay certificates at an interest rate of 1.44%.
Phase one work involved installation of a high school elevator, tuckpointing at the high school and elementary schools, and two retaining walls at the elementary school at a cost of $1.3 million.
Phase 2A work consisted of renovating third and fourth floor classrooms and bathrooms, as well as the installation of a rooftop air conditioning unit and making the auditorium handicap accessible at a cost of $3.4 million.
Phase 2B entailed renovating the second floor and moving the school offices from second floor at the top of the stairs to the building, to the first floor, just off the lunchroom, at street level, at a cost of $2.1 million.
Phase 3A work consisted of a second-floor bathroom remodel as a precursor to the kitchen/cafeteria remodel, at a cost of $206,000.
