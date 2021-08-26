L-D School District revisits eligibility policy

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District officials decided to begin the school year by following the South Dakota High School Activities Association (SDHSAA) eligibility guidelines and revisit the district’s policy in the coming months.
On Aug. 17, the Board of Education followed a recommendation by School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person to follow the state’s academic eligibility policy, which is based on semesters, not quarters, as Lead-Deadwood’s policy is.
“Given that we’re coming off a COVID year and looking at the current eligibility policy in the district, it seems a bit cumbersome in that it goes basically by mid-term,” Person said. “A kid can start the year ineligible and remains ineligible for a period of weeks. We felt, as an administrative team, that felt a little bit clunky. With the access that we have to information, I think that we can do something a little better for kids, serve our kids better, and maybe be a little more real time.”
Lead-Deadwood’s policy states students must pass six classes in the fourth quarter to be eligible to participate in fall activities. If students fail to accomplish this, they are prohibited from participating four and one-half weeks until the next grading period, which is the mid-term of the quarter following the quarter not passed.
Under the SDHSAA policy, students must pass four classes (two credits) in a semester to be eligible for the next semester or be ineligible the entire next semester.
Most students take between six and seven classes per semester.
At a minimum, school districts must follow the state’s policy.
Person went on to say that the conversation surrounding eligibility could get pretty deep and that the administrative team didn’t want to do anything hasty.
“I think it’s about fairness and equity,” he said.
High School Principal Mark Jacobs and Activities Director/Assistant Principal Paul Nepodal developed an interim solution as the transition to a new policy is made.
Jacobs said a request was made in June 2020 to follow the state’s eligibility policy, as COVID had a significant negative effect on student eligibility.
“Some things that we saw last year were that students who are IEP students or, that have extra built-in academic planning periods, one on one help, that’s taking away the potential for them to earn another credit or another class and if they fail one, they’re done,” Jacobs said. “Looking at our ineligibility list for this fall, I don’t think we’re quite where we were coming back from being shut down for three months, but you all know, we’ve had these conversations. It was a very tough year. And we had a lot of kids that tried really hard. I think we’re hurting them more than we’re helping with that. That led to more conversations of, with this four and one-half week policy, what we can we do to support those kids instead of just waiting four and one-half weeks.”
Jacobs said conversations with teachers regarding how to better support those kids the first week of school is one approach to consider.
“We’ve got to better support our kids in the long run, instead of just dangling them on a cliff and say, ‘You’re out for four and one-half weeks.’”
Consistency across the board is also something that is being sought in a new policy, as the middle school starts over each year with eligibility and several of those students play up in high school sports.
“At the end of the school year, it’s reset. It’s a fresh start for the fall,” Jacobs said. “I can still see holding those kids to a standard. It’s not about lowering the standard. But what about those kids who made poor choices, they came in and spent a month in summer school trying to right those and get caught back up, and we don’t have any clause in there that states that either. They might have got those credits back, taken the right steps, showed the initiative when they didn’t have to, because it’s voluntary, and, yet, are still, especially with our fall sports … football, for example, they’re missing six out of eight games. That’s pretty significant. That’s a pretty harsh lesson to learn.”
Jacobs said he believes the administrative team needs to visit with students, teachers, parents, and the school board to establish the main goal desired with the eligibility policy.
“I think it would be a smart decision to, for right now, while we go through that process, instead of rushing into something, go with the state policy,” Jacobs said.
Person said he sees the priority as having students prioritize academics, rather than the end game being something that’s punitive.
Nepodal said he doesn’t believe anyone wants a lower expectation, by any means, but that keeping students engaged in activities makes them better students overall.
“When you come in to the football season and you’re missing the first six games, really not a lot of incentive – you’ve got to really love football to stick it out until the seventh game and then there’s no guarantee, as you well know, by the seventh game, the rotation’s pretty well set,” Nepodal said.
Nepodal drew the example of a choir event for comparison, noting the student wouldn’t really miss any sort of competition, as the first chorale event is later in the fall.
“So the consistency and the fairness across the board, to me, is a little interesting,” he said.
Nepodal feels that the state policy is possibly more stringent than Lead-Deadwood’s.
“If they’re not getting the two credits, or passing the four classes, they’re done for the semester,” he said. “There’s no mid-term. There’s no question. That’s what their deal is. So it’s actually a little stricter … I think the fresh start to the year is probably the most important part to me.”
School Board Member Amber Vogt clarified that the admin team was recommending going with the state policy and in the meantime be working on a new policy.
School Board Chairperson Suzanne Rogers asked how the policy could be stricter when the consequence is four and one-half weeks versus a semester.
“The number of credits are lower,” Nepodal said.
Person said for now following the state policy is a hold harmless.
“If we default to this policy, and, frankly, what I would like to get to is a policy where we’re pushing the expectation that you’re passing everything and it’s more of a real time. It goes week by week,” Person said. “There’s a lot of moving parts to that … I think it would be more fair to the kids, more opportunities for the kids, but there’s a lot of logistics to it and I don’t think we’re ready to make that leap.”
Vogt asked for clarification on the semester of ineligibility if a student failed more than four classes the previous semester in light of this fall and the board adopting the state policy.
“It doesn’t just disappear, so the kids that are on that list are still on that list,” Jacobs said.
Person said the board will see a draft of the new policy sometime this winter.
“It’s going to be something you see over the course of a couple of different months,” Person said.
To read all of today's stories, Click here or call 642-2761 to subscribe to our e-edition or home delivery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.