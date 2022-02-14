L-D School District officials talk opt-out

LEAD — Lead-Deadwood School District officials are exploring ways to avoid a funding crunch over the next few years.
Tuesday’s board meeting marked the beginning of discussion on one way to mitigate the situation via a tax opt out.
“We had talked last month about a funding crunch in capital outlay, where we’ve lost $1.2 million in the last two years because of the per student cap, and I’ve talked to a lot of people,” said School District Superintendent Dr. Erik Person. “I’ve talked to our legislators. I’ve contacted legislators outside of our area, talked to different lobbying groups, there’s really not a lot of will to change the law, because it affects just a small handful of districts. The other thing is there kind of is a mechanism in the law where we can get back up to the three mills and that would be through a capital outlay opt out.”
Person presented information regarding a possible opt out.
To “opt out” means the school district needs more monies from property taxes than they are allowed. The limitation allows for taxes to increase over taxes payable in the preceding year.
“A couple options we could look at, I think we’ve been up-front the whole time, that with a funding crunch, I feel the best approach is to attack both sides of the equation,” Person said. “Try and get more funding, bolster that side, and then also looking at trying to get our spending under control, as well. I think that’s just the prudent thing to do with taxpayers. Before we ask for more money, we need to also show some effort to be responsible with that … I think we’re all doing the best we can to educate our kids.”
Person spoke to a document he developed that listed cost per student for each school district in the state with enrollment from 500 to 1,000.
Out of the 24 school districts listed on the document, Lead-Deadwood had the highest cost per student at $14,258. The cost per average daily membership (ADM), or student, is calculated by dividing the current expenditures over the entire academic year for kindergarten through 12th grade by the number of students in the district, which, in the case of Lead-Deadwood, is 705 for the 2021-2022 school year.
“The problem we encounter is, as enrollment goes down, you lose 20 kids, that might be two kids in third grade, well you’re not going to cut a section of third grade because you lost two kids this year, so these adjustments for your staffing and what you’re doing reflects enrollment, those happen in somewhat painful jumps, so that’s the kind of thing we’re trying to avoid, but just looking for opportunities where we can to trim the budget,” Person said.
Person then spoke to a document he compiled regarding opt-out impact on taxpayers for the Lead-Deadwood School District.
“This document shows the impact of a $500,000 opt out in both the general fund and the capital outlay fund,” Person said. “The average value of the owner occupied home in the Lead-Deadwood School District is $156,000. A $500,000 opt-out would equate to a $44.30 tax increase per year for that household or .82 latte coffee drinks per month for that household.”
Person then gave an example for a vacation home in Lawrence County.
“Let’s say you live in California, you have a house assessed at $750,000 in the Lead-Deadwood School District, this is going to cost you an additional $440 per year in taxes, or 8.15 latte coffee drinks per month to fund the $500,000 opt out.”
A capital outlay opt out would affect every type of property proportionately the same, based on valuations.
“I think if you were going to look at an opt out situation, it makes sense to me that the properties that are driving property values up and driving families out of the district are your non-owner occupied, your vacation homes,” Person said. “Those type of properties, in a general fund opt-out, are taxed at a higher rate. In a capital outlay opt out, they’re taxed at the same rate. So I think it’s a unique situation, where – and it’s not a perfect thing – but, our residents in the district paying taxes on their home could maybe have the smallest share of the burden and the people from outside the district, who don’t have kids in the district, could maybe foot a little larger part of the bill, which doesn’t make me feel bad.”
School Board Member Tim Madsen asked what the time frame would be if the district were going to implement an opt out.
“You’d have to do a resolution by July 1,” Person said. “With an election before Oct. 1. And it would be something that may or may not go to an election. It would get referred by 5% of the registered voters. Historically, when you’ve had opt-outs before, there was a time it did get referred and a time when it didn’t get referred.
Business Manager Margie Rantapaa said the first time the district tried for an opt out there were petitions circulated to take it to a vote, but there weren’t enough signatures gathered.
“You have to have a certain percentage of the registered voters, that was the first time and then the second time, we didn’t have any of the petitions,” Rantapaa said. “That was in 2001, then we had one in 2006 … when we did it in 2001, we didn’t need to put a sunset clause on it, but we had somebody in the audience that wanted us to, so, you did put a sunset clause on there, but you didn’t have to.”
The 2001 opt out was for a full year and the 2006 opt out was for five years.
“But we didn’t take it the full five years,” Rantapaa said. “And since then, we’ve requested less in capital outlay, so we fully paid back the money that we took.”
Person said if the district were to explore the opt out and as it worked on bringing expenditures down or possibly bringing enrollment up and valuations may go up, as the situation changes, the district would not have to take the full amount.
“I think that’s really a sign of good faith to the taxpayers, if you leave some of that opt out on the table,” Person said. “It’s there if you need it, but maybe out of a $500,000 opt out, after two years you’re only taking $200,000. I think that’s something you need to constantly evaluate every year.”
Person reminded the board that right now the district is deficit spending in the general fund.
“That’s a reality. That’s happening,” he said. “We’re not broke yet, but we’re not on a sustainable path, either.”
School Board Member Amber Diers said five years down the road would be “really scary.”
The opt out would be brought to a vote, or, referred, if a petition were taken out and 5% of registered voters in the district would be gathered.
School board members did not take action or make any recommendations on the opt out.
“It is a topic that will be revisited in the future,” Person said.
