L-D School District officials review strategic plan

LEAD — In light of starting school amidst the COVID-19 pandemic and an administrative focus to ensure that highly variable initiative is successful, an annual strategic planning session that is normally more robust was conducted in a much more abbreviated form and fashion in the Lead-Deadwood School District Aug. 18.
“This is a three-year plan that came into existence in 2006,” Leikvold said. “We have our mission statement, our vision, our beliefs. I’m not making any recommendations for any changes to those.”
The mission of the district is to equip students with the skills needed to be successful and responsible citizens.
The vision of the district is to focus on core academic subjects while ensuring the development of the whole child through positive relationships, character, service, wellness, and community collaboration.
Leikvold did recommend a change to the school and community section of the document, which reads: “Open communications between the community and schools must be an ongoing commitment.”
“I’ve been a school administrator for a long time and this is an ever-on-going struggle,” Leikvold said. “We try to push stuff out. We try to take stuff in. And, invariably, we get a lot of folks that say, ‘You never reached us.’ And that makes us feel bad.”
To provide another avenue for communication, the district may delve into previously uncharted territory: social media platforms.
“I’m not entirely certain I want to commit to doing anything right off the bat,” Leikvold said. “But I certainly want to do something similar to this: ‘Consider the impact and use of multiple versions of social media to enhance communication in the school district.’ How it looks, whether we want to do anything like that, we’re just going to take a look at it. Have conversations. Because I know for a lot of people that is what they want.”
Leikvold added there are issues with expertise in those areas, as well as technology infrastructure issues.
“If we get school district Facebook page, who can get in there? It’s just complicated,” he said. “But because I think the communication piece is so important, I’m willing to give it a shot and we will have the conversation and see where it goes.”
School Board Member Tera Mau indicated she thinks it’s a good idea to do at least something similar.
Leikvold cautioned that the venture must be positive and productive, not counter-productive to the communication process.
“But I’m going to at least, add that in here, because it’s 2020 and I think we can do some things to enhance our communication,” Leikvold said.
School board member Tim Madsen asked if that would become part of the strategic plan.
Leikvold said he would like to include the following verbiage under Goal #3: Resource and Support Systems.
“Consider the impact of the use of social media in enhancing district-wide communication,” he said. “And then, we’ll take the next several months to talk about it and figure out what we want to do or don’t want to do regarding YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook.”
Moving to discussion of learning goals associated with the strategic plan, Leikvold said the last 10 weeks of the 2019-2020 school year were greatly impacted and subsequently impacted the strategic plan.
“So, the numbers are irrelevant here because we did not take the Smarter Balance test,” he said. “I think we’re going to take one next April.”
Leikvold said the educational environment will likely be impacted this year as well, which will be challenging for school districts to be held accountable in the current climate.
Leikvold tasked building principals with reviewing the student achievement goals listed in the current document and bringing back recommendations to the board.
Lead Deadwood Elementary School Principal Tim Kosters reported that at his building, there won’t be a lot of changes in terms of goals, but, instead, review.
“We’re going to be splitting the staff up on the first day of school and reviewing,” Kosters said. “It’s going to look a little bit different in the past.”
Lead Deadwood Middle School Principal Jay Beagle said in-service training prior to the start of school would include delving into past Smarter Balance Assessment data to drive educators’ classroom goals.
“To look deeper and more efficiently at those scores so that they can find out things about individual students and targets that are in the Smarter Balance test that we’re not doing well on and how to fix those things,” Beagle said. “They will be required to use that information to drive their instruction.”
Lead Deadwood High School Principal Mark Jacobs said an improved schedule for taking the Smarter Balance test will be an action item in his building.
“And having more teachers trained in how to do it,” he added.
Jacobs also explained the implementation of the high school Positive Behavior Intervention System (PBIS) that is currently in place at both the elementary and middle school.
Technology Administrator Jamie Hohn said that technology upgrades, as well as camera upgrades are ongoing.
“We did some things over the summer for the servers, so the computers, if we do go full remote, can actually report back to the servers here with a lot better updating and items like that while the kids are at home,” Hohn said.
Hohn will also implement the Microsoft Teams platform district-wide that will accommodate both in-class and online learning for a seamless transition, should learning be forced to go fully remote.
“With the remote learning, I know it’s going to be hard, but I think we’re putting a lot of things in place and we’re going to be encouraging staff on the first day to gear the kids toward what they need to know,” Hohn said.
The final topic of discussion was facilities.
Leikvold said Phase 2B at the elementary school is coming to a close and that a meeting for the third and final phase with the facilities update consultant will be held in the near future.
“We’ll start talking about renovating the cafeteria and the kitchen, down there at the elementary school,” Leikvold said. “Because that’s very necessary. We know that.”
Leikvold said that Mountaintop will be another facilities focus area in the near future, the bathrooms being finished up last spring.
“Maybe figuring out, doing something with the entryways and putting some sort of a ballfield up there, or two,” he added.
Snow said another potential facilities item would be to look at the buttresses that are holding up the English wing at the high school.
“Seeing if we can get those patched and sealed,” Snow said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.